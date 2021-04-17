After Uddhav Thackeray’s SOS appeal to PM Modi, Harsh Vardhan assures his support





Shortly after Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray called Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday about a shortage of oxygen and remdesivir, a drug for the treatment of Covid-19, but was informed that the Prime Minister Minister is in Bengal, Union Minister of Health Harsh Vardhan has reached out to the Head of State and assured him an adequate and uninterrupted supply of resources. Thackeray’s request comes amid Maharashtra’s bitter battle against the coronavirus disease that has infected 3.7 million and killed 63,729 since the start of the pandemic. “Spoken to #Maharashtra CM Sh Uddhav Thackeray Ji. Reassured @OfficeofUT of an adequate and uninterrupted supply of medical oxygen and all possible support for infra, drugs and therapy, said the Minister of Health. Spoke to #Maharashtra CM Sh Uddhav Thackeray Ji

Reassured @OfficeofUT an adequate and uninterrupted supply of medical oxygen and all possible support for infra health care, drugs and therapy An additional 1,121 ventilators are also being shipped to them due to the increased number of cases. – Dr Harsh Vardhan (@drharshvardhan) April 17, 2021 State Minority Affairs Minister Nawab Malik, who accused Prime Minister Modi of being busy in the elections as people were dying, said on Saturday: “The Chief Minister (Uddhav Thackeray) is trying to contact the Prime Minister Modi by phone due to lack of oxygen and Remdesivir and he was informed that the Prime Minister is on tour in Bengal. “ Read also | Thackeray called Modi over oxygen shortage, Prime Minister told Bengal on tour: Minister The Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) refuted Maliks’ accusations and said Prime Minister Modi himself reviewed the state of the oxygen supply on Friday amid the surge in Covid-19 cases and that the government was in constant contact with the state governments. The opposition has trained its guns at the Center and the PM as coronavirus cases rise on an unprecedented scale in the country. Congress on Saturday accused Prime Minister Modi of “shocking harshness” for addressing rallies in West Bengal linked to polls “instead of staying in Delhi” to deal with the Covid pandemic situation. Senior Congress spokesman P Chidambaram said the prime minister should be at work, sitting at his desk and coordinating with chief ministers in managing the pandemic. At least 11 states and union territories on Saturday raised demands to increase the supply of oxygen cylinders and Remdesivir to hospitals, adding stocks of ventilators and improving the supply of vaccine doses while the country’s health infrastructure shows clear signs of collapse. The request was raised at a high-level meeting by the Union Minister of Health. Read also | ‘Shameless politics’: Piyush Goyal in Uddhav after complaint of oxygen shortage States including Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Kerala, West Bengal, Delhi, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Uttar Pradesh have reported an unprecedented increase in new cases virus. As many as 63,729 new Covid-19 cases and 398 deaths have been reported in Maharashtra in the past 24 hours, bringing the total active cases in the state to 6,388,034, the health department said on Friday. of State. With this, the total number of positive cases in the state now stands at 37 03 584, including 30 04 391 recoveries and 59 551 deaths.







