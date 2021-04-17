Crumbling faith in No 10 lockdown strategy turns public into conspiracy theorists

So what is it? Is the UK vaccine rollout a breathtaking, global success resulting in drastic reductions in cases, hospital admissions and deaths, which is clear from the numbers recorded daily? Or is it largely unrelated to the progress made in beating the spread of the virus? Is this the case (word for word from the Prime Minister): that the reduction in hospitalizations and deaths and infections has not been achieved by the new vaccination program? It depends if you listen to Boris Johnson before or after the middle of last week.

Until Black Tuesday, when the Prime Minister, for reasons known only to him and presumably to the person (or persons) who had told him to say so, decided to destroy his own government’s greatest triumph, committing thus not just an act of bizarre political self-harm. but, more seriously, attempting to undermine public morale and national pride, the British vaccination program was seen as a modern miracle.

It was an unprecedented achievement not only of scientific research, but also of the dedication of medical personnel, the voluntary efforts of the public spirit of thousands of ordinary people, and the voluntary cooperation of the vast majority of the population who took the lead. rational and responsible decision to accept vaccination. Not only was what Mr Johnson said on that fateful last Tuesday damaging confidence in this most crucial government policy, it was in fact false, as a number of public health officials and government officials medical experts immediately lined up to clarify it.

What the hell was he thinking? And since he does not make such statements without consultation, what were the motivations of these alleged experts who must have advised him to do so? (Who obviously weren’t the ones who jumped into the arena to contradict him.) Context matters: The PM compared the impact of the vaccination program to that of the lockdown, saying the former was negligible (in fact , practically non-existent) in relation to the latter.

This may be the key. He was trying to save the viability of the lockdown which otherwise might have lost its strength in the great exultation of the vaccine rollout. This argument could have been compelling if he had said that in the legitimate national celebration of vaccinations we must not lose sight of the need to maintain these lockdown restrictions which are still needed today … bla- blah. But he didn’t say that.

What he said seems to imply that no vaccination program, however comprehensive, can provide a solution to the problem and a return to a normal (not new) life. And this is a direct contradiction to what was generally understood to be the promise of medical and scientific experts who told us, when our lives were first taken away, that the only ultimate answer to this dilemma lay in the search for a vaccine.

Now we don’t just have one vaccine, but a thrill of them, all of which seem remarkably effective more than most vaccines used against other diseases (although the media outlets insist that each new variant can, most likely, prove to be resistant., etc.). Could this be part of the problem? Were experts surprised when this sudden avalanche of vaccines hit the scene so quickly that they felt in danger of losing control over speech and their ability to contain public expectations?

The most charitable explanation for Mr Johnsons’ comment, and presumably the advice that led to it, is that some of the officials believed there was a real risk that optimism would run out of control and the whole apparatus of regulation collapses. In their panic, they urged him to say something that was misleading, illogical and self-defeating: in fact, to encourage vaccine skepticism and undermine governments themselves, start the campaign.