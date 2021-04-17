Politics
Clean digital currency can further reduce corruption
A Chinese digital currency is displayed on a mobile phone interface in Tangshan, Hebei province, China on February 13, 2021. / Getty
A Chinese digital currency is displayed on a mobile phone interface in Tangshan, Hebei province, China on February 13, 2021. / Getty
Editor’s Note: Daryl Guppy is an international expert in financial technical analysis. It has provided weekly Shanghai Index analysis for mainland Chinese media for more than a decade. Guppy appears regularly on CNBC Asia and is known as “The Chart Man”. He is a member of the national board of the Australia China Business Council. The article reflects the views of the author and not necessarily the views of CGTN.
In 2010, I attended a closed-door briefing in Beijing by a senior official. Corruption emerged during the discussion and he commented on the change in the scale of corruption. “Corruption used to be a matter of a few hundred US dollars hidden under a bed, now its hundreds and thousands of dollars are locked in a foreign bank account.”
Of course, it takes two to get corrupted. At around the same time, I knew a Singaporean businessman who had opened several bank accounts in China in different cities. Each bank issued him a transaction card. He used these cards at ATMs in Singapore to withdraw the maximum allowable daily cash limit from each of these multiple Chinese accounts. It may have been the transfer of legitimately earned funds, but it also bypassed the monetary controls of the time.
Chinese President Xi Jinping launched his Tigers and Flies anti-corruption campaign in 2013. Western commentators have dismissed this as a cover for the elimination of political rivals. It was a serious misunderstanding about the commitment to unravel the corruption plaguing the Chinese economy.
Some Westerners working in China still believed that the Tigers and Flies campaign was slogans designed as a cover for the elimination of political opponents so that they did not change their business methods.
An Australian gaming company actively promoted its Macau and Australian casinos to mainland Chinese audiences, even though such promotion was against Chinese laws. Despite the warnings, they persisted and eventually several of their employees in China were arrested. While these activities were not corrupt, they showed contempt for Chinese law, and as recent public inquiries in Australia have shown, lax casino controls have facilitated black money laundering.
The Tigers and Flies campaign had two effects.
First, the campaign tackled the “big deal” of government crooks and others who accumulated millions of black money in foreign bank accounts. They were the “tigers”. Second, and just as important, the campaign tackled the flies, the thousands of bites of corruption from a small bureaucracy that was lurking behind age-old traditions of gift giving. What were once mere gifts of sincerity and appreciation had become a grotesque travesty and a mechanism of corruption.
Yang Xiaodu, deputy secretary of the CPC Central Disciplinary Inspection Commission and head of the National Supervisory Commission of China, addresses a reception for the 15th International Anti-Corruption Day in Beijing, China, on Dec. 6, 2018. / Xinhua
Yang Xiaodu, deputy secretary of the CPC Central Disciplinary Inspection Commission and head of the National Supervisory Commission of China, addresses a reception for the 15th International Anti-Corruption Day in Beijing, China, on Dec. 6, 2018. / Xinhua
The Tigers and Flies campaign has relieved a burden of everyday life. Cash is the currency of corruption and it is one aspect of the deployment of digital currency in China that is poorly understood.
The first iterations of digital currency came with WePay and AliPay. These services went beyond convenience. They have provided a new service to those who were previously “unbanked”. It was the poor and isolated who depended on the cash economy because they did not have access to the formal banking system.
This is not a problem unique to China. In February, US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said, “Too many Americans don’t have easy payment systems and bank accounts, and I think a central bank digital currency could help.”
In 2018, I spoke with a senior official from Kunming who was involved in the development of the Lancang-Mekong Basin Development Zone in Yunnan. One of the many goals was to reduce petty corruption by encouraging the adoption of WePay and AliPay with their electronic ledgers. These platforms have helped to make corruption more difficult.
On a larger scale, this is one of the important benefits of the wider deployment of digital currency in China. China’s digital currency is controlled by its central bank and is a sovereign currency.
The state-issued digital currency system allows the government to track how citizens spend their money. This has huge benefits for economic management, as this big data is available in real time. During COVID-19, Western governments also suddenly discovered and used these big data bank transaction details to refine their economic responses to the pandemic.
Access to this data also provides the West and China with powerful new tools to detect criminal activity, as every transaction is recorded. Corruption is more complex than cash, but as the use of cash is reduced, it becomes more difficult to conclude corrupt transactions. Cash does not leave any fingerprints, unlike electronic transactions.
China’s commitment to a sovereign digital currency will modernize the financial system, counteract the use of cryptocurrencies, and improve the efficiency of global financial transactions by acting as a bulwark against the denominated international payment transfer system. in US dollars.
The People’s Bank of China Digital Currency Research Institute explores the internationalization of the digital yuan. However, it is the role that the digital yuan can play in further reducing corruption in daily life and in business that is also important, although not well recognized.
This has a significant impact on the way business is conducted and Western companies doing business in China and with China should take note. A clean digital currency creates a clean business environment.
(If you would like to contribute and have specific expertise, please contact us at [email protected])
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]