Clean digital currency can further reduce corruption

A Chinese digital currency is displayed on a mobile phone interface in Tangshan, Hebei province, China on February 13, 2021. / Getty

Editor’s Note: Daryl Guppy is an international expert in financial technical analysis. It has provided weekly Shanghai Index analysis for mainland Chinese media for more than a decade. Guppy appears regularly on CNBC Asia and is known as “The Chart Man”. He is a member of the national board of the Australia China Business Council. The article reflects the views of the author and not necessarily the views of CGTN. In 2010, I attended a closed-door briefing in Beijing by a senior official. Corruption emerged during the discussion and he commented on the change in the scale of corruption. “Corruption used to be a matter of a few hundred US dollars hidden under a bed, now its hundreds and thousands of dollars are locked in a foreign bank account.”

Of course, it takes two to get corrupted. At around the same time, I knew a Singaporean businessman who had opened several bank accounts in China in different cities. Each bank issued him a transaction card. He used these cards at ATMs in Singapore to withdraw the maximum allowable daily cash limit from each of these multiple Chinese accounts. It may have been the transfer of legitimately earned funds, but it also bypassed the monetary controls of the time. Chinese President Xi Jinping launched his Tigers and Flies anti-corruption campaign in 2013. Western commentators have dismissed this as a cover for the elimination of political rivals. It was a serious misunderstanding about the commitment to unravel the corruption plaguing the Chinese economy. Some Westerners working in China still believed that the Tigers and Flies campaign was slogans designed as a cover for the elimination of political opponents so that they did not change their business methods. An Australian gaming company actively promoted its Macau and Australian casinos to mainland Chinese audiences, even though such promotion was against Chinese laws. Despite the warnings, they persisted and eventually several of their employees in China were arrested. While these activities were not corrupt, they showed contempt for Chinese law, and as recent public inquiries in Australia have shown, lax casino controls have facilitated black money laundering. The Tigers and Flies campaign had two effects. First, the campaign tackled the “big deal” of government crooks and others who accumulated millions of black money in foreign bank accounts. They were the “tigers”. Second, and just as important, the campaign tackled the flies, the thousands of bites of corruption from a small bureaucracy that was lurking behind age-old traditions of gift giving. What were once mere gifts of sincerity and appreciation had become a grotesque travesty and a mechanism of corruption.

Yang Xiaodu, deputy secretary of the CPC Central Disciplinary Inspection Commission and head of the National Supervisory Commission of China, addresses a reception for the 15th International Anti-Corruption Day in Beijing, China, on Dec. 6, 2018. / Xinhua Yang Xiaodu, deputy secretary of the CPC Central Disciplinary Inspection Commission and head of the National Supervisory Commission of China, addresses a reception for the 15th International Anti-Corruption Day in Beijing, China, on Dec. 6, 2018. / Xinhua