‘The Late Show’ viewers suggest hilarious new nicknames for Donald Trump





By Sarah Curran. 1 hour ago

Stephen Colbert asks viewers to come up with alternative names to the former President of the United States.

The “Late Show” host has refused to speak Donald Trump’s name since the 2020 election.

The 56-year-old TV star shared some of the hilarious names suggested by viewers on Twitter on Friday via the hashtag #HeWhoShallBeNamed.

Please continue to help us name the ex-president when he hits the headlines. #HeWhoShallBeNamed pic.twitter.com/lgAOSvJziw

– A late show (@colbertlateshow) April 17, 2021

The provocative new nicknames included “Father Erics” and “Traffic Cone of Treason”.

Check out other funny suggestions people sent:

#HeWhoShallBeNamed Former Oval Office Occupant (POOO for short)

– Lauri John (@ johnlauri1) April 13, 2021

#HeWhoShallBeNamed Home Alone 2: Lost Actor in New York pic.twitter.com/PDKGryJAX9

– Jocelyn Gile (@ jocelyngile25) April 13, 2021

The centaur of gravity #hewhoshallbenamed pic.twitter.com/Ar4V7oodbv

– Crystal Clearly (@iamcclearly) April 13, 2021

Meathead. @ StephenAtHome #hewhoshallbenamed pic.twitter.com/uc6bu8PrdC

– Same Old Song (@jcanzona_) April 13, 2021

#HeWhoShallBeNamed Why not just use the name of the one he hates the most: pic.twitter.com/mOp9vXCKd4

– Biomax315 (@ HTimes315) April 14, 2021

#HeWhoShallBeNamed Annoying Orange My first thought when Stephen Colbert @colbertlateshow asked for the old 45’s name. Pic.twitter.com/dpDaLlwkTK

– Alexander Virden (@LuckyCatGear) April 13, 2021







