Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan calls on Western governments to ban Prophet’s disrespect on Holocaust lines – The New Indian Express

ISLAMABAD: Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday urged governments of Western countries to sanction those who deliberately spread their message of hatred against Muslims by not respecting the Prophet in the same way they banned any negative comments against him. Holocaust.

Khan, in a series of tweets after the recent violent protest by a radical religious group that has now been banned by the government, said Muslims cannot tolerate any blasphemy in honor of their prophet.

“I also call on Western governments that have banned negative commentary on the Holocaust to use the same standards to penalize those who deliberately spread their message of hatred against Muslims by abusing our prophet,” he said.

Several European countries and Israel have laws against Holocaust denial, the denial of the systematic genocidal murder of around six million Jews in Europe by Nazi Germany in the 1930s and 1940s.

Many countries also have broader laws that criminalize genocide denial.

Khan said overseas extremists, who engage in Islamophobia and racist slurs to hurt and hurt 1.3 billion Muslims around the world, should understand the love Muslims have for their prophet .

“We Muslims have the greatest love and respect for our prophet who lives in our hearts. We cannot tolerate such disrespect and abuse,” he tweeted.

He even called on Western extremist groups to apologize to Muslims for “deliberately” hurting their religious feelings.

“Those in the West, including far-right politicians, who deliberately engage in such abuses and hatred under the guise of free speech clearly lack the moral sense and courage to apologize to 1.3 billion Muslims for causing this injury. ,” he said.

Khan’s tweet came after his government on Thursday banned the radical Islamist Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) party following violent protests to force the government to expel the French ambassador for a blasphemous cartoon published in France last year.

The TLP launched the nationwide protest on Monday after the arrest of its leader Saad Hussain Rizvi before the April 20 deadline that the Islamists had given to the Imran Khan government demanding the expulsion of the French ambassador for publication of caricatures of the prophet.

Pakistani government Tehreek-i-Insaf signed an agreement with the TLP last November agreeing to expel the French ambassador.

The government banned the TLP under the Terrorism Act, accusing it of being involved in terrorism and acting in a manner prejudicial to the peace and security of the country.

Khan said the decision to ban the group had not come under any pressure from outside.

“Let me make it clear to people at home and abroad: Our government only took action against the TLP under our anti-terrorism law when it challenged the state’s mandate and used the street violence and attacked the public and the police, “he said, adding no one can be above the law and the Constitution.

On Friday, the government temporarily suspended the services of social media platforms like Twitter, Facebook and WhatsApp to stop their use to organize protests.

