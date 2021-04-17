Bangladesh: 5 dead in protest at factory funded by China





At least five people were shot dead and dozens injured when Bangladeshi police opened fire on workers protesting at the construction site of a China-funded power plant on Saturday, officials said. Police started shooting after the workers turned violent, said Saiduzzman Chowdhury, a government administrator in the southern coastal town of Banshkhali. They were protesting against unpaid wages, working hours and alleged discrimination. Banshkhali police chief Azizul Islam said about 2,000 protesters threw stones and bricks at the police, who responded with gunfire. The $ 2.5 billion, 1,200 megawatt coal-fired power plant, 30% owned by Chinese engineering giant SEPCOIII, has been at the center of other deadly protests in recent years. Police opened fire on a protest by villagers in 2016, when four people were killed. A man was killed in 2017 when police fired at a rally. Four bodies with gunshot wounds were taken from the latest protests to the main hospital in Banshkhali, a doctor said, adding that 12 others were being treated for injuries. Police confirmed that a fifth victim and 19 injured, including three police officers, were taken to a hospital in Chittagong. Human rights activists claim that the SS Power One plant, 70% owned by the S. Alam group, does not meet environmental impact standards and was built without public consultation. It is one of the biggest investments made by Chinese companies in Bangladesh. The deal was one of many announced during President Xi Jinping’s visit in 2016. S. Alam executive director Subrata Kumar Bhowmick said the factory was 40 percent complete and around 3,000 construction workers were employed there. Two company officials, speaking on condition of anonymity, said a Chinese entrepreneur was employing the workers.

