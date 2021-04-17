Politics
US envoy to Turkey ‘not naive’ about differences, sees scope for cooperation with Washington
A month after starting his job, Turkish Ambassador to the United States Hasan Murat Mercan acknowledges the strained relations between the two NATO allies, but says he is looking for common ground.
I know the differences between the two countries. I’m not naive enough to ignore them or to say there are no differences, Mercan told Al-Monitors Andrew Parasiliti.
But I prefer to focus on the issues where we can create value together without undermining the importance of differences, said Mercan.
Mercan cited Afghanistan and Syria as possible venues for cooperation, and highlighted President Joe Bidens’ commitment to reinvest in transatlantic alliances as grounds for optimism.
The ambassadors’ comments come to a low point in US-Turkish relations. Ankaras’ position in Washington has worsened Turkey’s military campaign against Kurdish forces in northeastern Syria, its deteriorating human rights record and an ongoing case in the United States against a Turkish state bank.
Almost three months after taking office, Biden, who described President Recep Tayyip Erdogan as an autocrat, has still not phoned his Turkish counterpart.
The greatest source of tension has been Turkey’s acquisition of the Russian-made S-400 surface-to-air missile defense system, which the United States says poses a threat to NATO air defense capabilities. and could compromise the safety of its own stealth F-35. combat aircraft. In December, the Trump administration imposed limited sanctions on Ankara for its multibillion-dollar purchase from Moscow.
When asked if Turkey would roll out the system and if it was worth the friction caused with the United States, Mercan said he would not want to speculate.
If you accept the need for my country’s air defense system, I think we could achieve better understanding, mutual understanding of the situation, said Mercan.
The Biden administration is pushing for stability in the eastern Mediterranean Sea, where Turkey last year deployed a research vessel to search for offshore gas reserves in waters also claimed by Greece. In January, the two neighbors resumed talks aimed at resolving the long-standing maritime dispute.
Eastern Mediterranean gas is just an economic commodity with Turkey participating in the whole picture, Mercan said. EastMed gas is currently a resource that anyone can use and where it can facilitate stability in the region with the participation of Turkey. Otherwise, it is economically impractical, very difficult to achieve, and we will probably continue to talk about this issue for the next 10 years, 20 years, 30 years.
When asked about the situation in Greece, Mercan said the Greek Foreign Minister had exaggerated some claims at a recent press conference, but in the end we are neighbors.
Turkish-Greek relations, you know, obviously there are differences, Mercan said. Well, keep talking about these differences, but the approach should be goodwill.
Mercan also said his country could play a key role in facilitating dialogue to defuse the conflict in eastern Ukraine, where a build-up of Russian forces along the border in recent weeks has alarmed the West.
Turkey’s Ukrainian position is well known. We want a united Ukraine, he said, highlighting his country’s relations with Russia.
Next month could deal another blow to US-Turkish relations if Biden keeps his election promise to become the first US president to recognize the Armenian genocide. The anniversary of the century-old massacre is April 24.
Hope that doesn’t happen, Mercan said.
