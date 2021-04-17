Politics
The joy of eating again. The Pain of Trying to Get a Table | Restaurants
WWhen Boris Johnson first announced the government’s road map out of lockdown, hope gently burned in me like a hotplate under a murgh makhani. In a few weeks, I could eat meals cooked by someone other than me, a feast I wouldn’t have to think about, no shopping, no dishes until my card bill arrived. credit. What a relief. But where first? Spirit Race, I imagined a gorgeous and higgledy-piggledy Noble Rot in Soho. At that point, I decided to get there long before my companions, to order two servings of these superlative choux buns filled with duck liver parfait and sauternes glaze, and to eat the last one myself. , accompanied only by a large cold glass. something the color of an old wedding ring.
As long as it lasted, it was an extremely pleasant reverie. Like all of the best fantasies, it was simple, unashamed, and designed for easy rehearsal. But then pfff! reality has struck. You can more easily pass an eggplant through a pretzel than you can reserve a table at some restaurants right now – or maybe any restaurant. Certainly, if you want a place with an outdoor space (don’t eat inside until next month), you can forget about it.
If my experience is anything to say, every last wobbly sidewalk table has long been bagged. For the future privilege of sitting in your winter coat with a blanket over your knees and no feeling in your fingers and toes, your only hope is to join a waiting list. I once wrote in this column that I have no starter are the most terrible words in the English language. Now I am not so sure. Would you like to be on the waiting list? can be even worse. At least you know where you are with the kind of killjoy that heads straight for their main course like the last bus back (the bottom deck will do, thanks).
Having failed to find a table outside, I turned to the month of May and the great interior. Unfortunately, that didn’t work either. I already have a job and because of it I cannot devote myself full time to trawl restaurant websites. At the moment, I have made a reservation in London at the end of May, and I am about to ask to beg, in fact to be added to the waiting list of a certain restaurant in York at the beginning of June. Yes, you read that right. The Yorks bourgeoisie, it seems, intends to be positively debauched in the coming weeks, moving from Bettys to Skosh to The Blind Pig on a sort of crazy, endless loop. I will have sandwiches and a jar when I visit, and every time in the cathedral, I will be praying madly for the cancellations, and I hope the smell of incense suppresses my appetite.
Ah, the cancellations. This is another thing. During our various free periods last year, no-shows were a major problem for restaurants. But I feel like it will be different this time around, and not just because most now insist on credit card details, or even a deposit, to secure a reservation. While the term pent-up demand struck me as a single real estate agent would use a trick to justify wacky prices these days, I only hear it to imagine a thrilling, thrilling humanity about to explode out of nowhere; to hear the sound of a thousand voices demanding a wine list and wondering aloud what the specialties are. It is very real, this pent-up demand. He’s clenched like a fist. While many of us get vaccinated, even more are fed up. Not since I was a kid and about to be whisked away to a Berni Inn for my birthday, have I felt such a bubbling sense of anticipation at the thought of the folded towels and the soft-spoken waiters.
On what note, I’d better sign. It’s time to either sharpen my virtual elbows one more time or accept that, really, there’s nothing wrong with having a fancy dinner at 4:30 p.m. on a Monday afternoon (and much needed table at 6.30 p.m.). Wish me luck while you say goodbye to me.
