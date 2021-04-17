Ivanka Trump posts Covid-19 vaccination photo, here are responses from QAnon followers





Ivanka Trump, the daughter of US President Donald Trump, posted a photo of herself on social media … [+] get a shot, presumably the followers of QAnon. (Photo by Tasos Katopodis / Getty Images)

After a fairly long absence from Twitter and other social media, Trump is back.

No, not former US President and current resident of Mar-A-Lago, Donald Trump. Rather, it is Donald’s daughter and former advisor to President Ivanka Trump who posted pictures of her with the words, Today I Got The Picture !!! I hope you too! Thanks Nurse Torres:

No ALL CAPITAL LETTERS. No, I’m your favorite so and so. No slapping on someone else. Just what appeared to be a positive public health message encouraging Covid-19 vaccination during the Covid-19 coronavirus pandemic.

Interestingly, Trump the Ivanka did not mention the name Covid-19 in the tweet, choosing to use the generic term shot instead. This somewhat ambiguous term could have referred to any type of vaccination or even a shot of vodka or a shot of basketball. Not specifically mentioning Covid-19 may not seem like a significant omission. But throughout 2020, Trump the Donald often avoided using the real name Covid-19 to refer to the disease and the virus and instead tried using his own names like the Chinese virus or the kung flu. Calling such things Covid-19 isn’t just like calling Justin Bieber something like the Biebs or the one I dream about making smoothies. A study published in the American Journal of Public Health found an association between the use of Chinese virus words and anti-Asian sentiment on Twitter, which is not very kind to Asian Americans. All the while, Ivanka Trump hasn’t made a significant effort to correct her father when he used such inflammatory names.

Nonetheless, some expressed hope that Trump the Ivankas vaccination would convince those following him and Trump the Donald to get the Covid-19 vaccine:

As our study by the PHICOR team published in the American Journal of Preventive Medicine showed, it can be difficult to quell the pandemic in the United States this year without getting at least a majority of Americans vaccinated and over. 70% of Americans protected from the virus. However, according to a recent NPR / PBS NewsHour / Marist poll, 49% of Republican men and 34% of Republican women said they did not plan to get the shot with 47% of Trump 2020 supporters indicating they would refuse. the Covid-19. vaccine. So the return to normalcy in the United States can come through Trump supporters, so to speak.

The question, however, is how much influence the Trump family really has over their supporters. Are Trump supporters really following Trump or did Trump just follow, amplify and support what Trump supporters already believed before Trump ran for president? In other words, who follows who? The following response to Ivanka Trumps’ tweet, in Maroon 5’s words, may make you wonder:

And Politico reporter Tina Nguyen posted a scrolling compilation of no, pass, and other Trump-like responses to Ivankas’ Instagram post:

Meanwhile, guess how some QAnon followers responded to Ivanka Trumps’ photo. The answer rhymes with World Series conspiracy. Yes, conspiracy theories. Arieh Kovler created montages of some claims by supporters of QAnon, including allegations that Trump the Ivanka was, drumbeat, please, faking:

As you can see, some pointed out that Ivanka Trump did not mention the word vaccine in her post. Then there were the posts wondering if Trump the Ivanka had actually been executed:

Yes, executed. After all, as one of the messages interviewed, would Ivanka dress like this? Execution is surely the first thing that comes to my mind when someone wearing a $ 12,888 dress is seen only in jeans and a t-shirt. Isn’t that what killer jeans mean, or war in the wardrobe?

Not everyone echoed the fake vaccination photo or Trump executed his daughter’s conspiracy theories. Some simply expressed their disappointment that the Trumps are pushing the jab agenda and lamented that no one is coming to save us:

Those who resist vaccination and followers of QAnon weren’t the only ones criticizing Ivanka Trump for her photo. She also had negative reactions from those who felt the first daughter had not done enough for her father to respond appropriately to last year’s pandemic, such as:

It is not known how many people will choose to be vaccinated against Covid-19 simply because Ivanka Trump did and posted her vaccination photo on social media. Still, as long as someone changes their mind eventually, their photo will have had an impact, as the following tweet from @davidmweissman pointed out:

Your ability to hurt other people and get other people to do destructive things in no way shows how strong you can be. Anyone with a hammer and heads of lettuce can harm others. Instead, real power is the ability to help others. Time will tell what Ivanka Trump’s real influence is in getting people to do what will benefit public health.

