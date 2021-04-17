PM Modi convenes review meeting on COVID-19, vaccination situation today at 8 p.m.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a meeting to review the COVID-19 and vaccination situation in India at 8 p.m. today. Senior officials from various ministries will participate. Senior officials from various ministries will participate in the meeting scheduled for today at 8 p.m.

The meeting comes amid a huge increase in COVID-19 cases across the country with reports pouring in from many states of the shortage of hospital facilities and essentials like oxygen supplies. The Prime Minister has held regular meetings with key ministers and officials to discuss the situation and take action to stem the pandemic.

A record one-day increase of 234,692 cases and 1,341 deaths brought the number of COVID-19 in India to 145.26609 and the number of deaths from the viral disease to 1.75649, the health ministry said on Saturday.

Registering a steady increase for the 38th consecutive day, the number of active COVID-19 cases climbed to 16.79740 in the country, accounting for 11.56% of its total caseload, while the national recovery rate of COVID-19 has dropped. at 87.23%.

The number of people who have recovered from the disease rose to 1,26.71,220, while the case fatality rate fell further to 1.21%, the data showed.

India’s COVID-19 tally crossed the 20 lakh mark on August 7 last year, the 30 lakh mark on August 23, the 40 lakh mark on September 5 and the 50 lakh mark on the 16th. September.

It topped 60 lakh on September 28 of last year, 70 lakh on October 11, 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and the one crore mark on December 19.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 26,49,72,022 samples have so far been tested for the viral disease in the country, including 14,95397 on Friday.

Among the new cases, Maharashtra reported 63,729, followed by Uttar Pradesh (27,426) and Delhi (19,486), according to the data. The three states recorded the highest daily peak in the number of coronavirus cases since the pandemic outbreak last year. West Bengal, where Assembly polls are underway, also recorded the highest daily rise on record with 6,910 cases.