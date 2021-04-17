China reports quarterly economic growth of 18%

China’s economy grew 18.3% in the first quarter of this year compared to the first three months of 2020. This is the largest increase in gross domestic product (GDP) since quarterly data was released. began to be collected in the early 1990s, surpassing the previous record increase of 15.3 percent in the first quarter of 1993.

bank of china [Source: boc.cn]

A sharp increase was expected the Wall Street newspaper A poll of economists had predicted a 19.2% increase due to the 6.8% contraction in the first quarter of last year following lockdowns imposed with the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

But statistical issues aside, the increase reflected the effectiveness of measures introduced in China to counter the pandemic and the continued expansion of the world’s second-largest economy.

Talk to Financial Times (FT) , Chinese economics expert Eswar Prasad of Cornell University said that even after factoring in what he called the ghost effect of weak growth a year ago, the result of the first quarter was a clear confirmation of the resilience and momentum of the Chinese economy.

The Chinese economy’s shift towards pre-pandemic growth will likely be widely welcomed as a stimulus for the global economy. But it won’t be viewed so favorably in the United States, where China’s continued economic expansion and the possibility of it becoming the world’s largest economy are seen as a threat to the United States’ global economic supremacy.

There have been two responses to the latest data. One reaction was to focus on the overall number, while others pointed to signs of slowing growth contained in the numbers.

the Financial Times took the first approach. He noted that the latest data underscored the rapid pace of recovery in China and that the increase was the result of a frenzy of industrial activity and low rates of COVID-19 infection, which combined to yield a result. far beyond the performance of other major economies.

The result will no doubt be used by Xi Jinping’s regime to tout the success of China’s measures against other major economies, including the United States.

Announcing the data, Liu Aihua, spokesperson for the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), said: We are confident that the current trend of recovery will continue throughout the year.

But at the same time, there are fears that despite the record overall growth figure, China’s economic recovery will slow down.

The domestic recovery is not yet solid, Liu said. She highlighted the uncertainties in the manufacturing sector, which have an impact on investment and rising unemployment rates for migrant workers and young graduates.

The number of migrant workers who came to cities in search of work was 2.5 million lower for the quarter than before the pandemic, reflecting problems for small businesses and the service sector.

The unemployment rate for workers aged 16 to 24 at the end of March was 13.6%, up 0.3 percentage points from the previous year and much higher than the rate of overall urban unemployment of 5.3%.

Compared to the last quarter of 2020, the growth rate only increased by 0.6 percentage point in the first quarter of this year, indicating that the recovery may be slowing.

According to a report by the Wall Street newspaper (WSJ), HSBC Hong Kong economists calculated that when the statistical effect of the first quarter of 2020 was removed, the underlying year-over-year growth for the first three months of this year was by about 5.4%, lower than the pre-coronavirus trend of about 6% growth.

The bank said it expects the economy to continue operating below full speed in the coming months.

Industrial production in March was up 14.1 percent from a year earlier, but it was down from the 35.1 percent increase in January and February and below expectations.

In a note to clients yesterday, Hao Zhou, Senior Economist at Commerzbank, said: The underlying growth trend is expected to continue to slow.

The NBS also warned that global developments could impact the Chinese economy. We must be aware that the COVID-19 epidemic is still spreading around the world and that the international landscape is complicated by strong uncertainties and instabilities, he said.

It was a veiled reference to the Biden administration’s ongoing economic war on China, which, far from softening Trump’s actions, is escalating them, especially in the tech arena.

Chinese economic officials are also likely to be mindful of the speculative mania on Wall Street resulting from massive interventions by the Fed and other central banks, amounting to trillions of dollars. The influx of ultra-cheap money was in response to the freezing of financial markets last March, most heavily affecting the $ 21 trillion US Treasury market, the basis of the global financial system.

Beijing finance officials have warned of rising asset prices in recent months. China’s main banking regulator Guo Shuqing said last month the country was exposed to bubbles in international markets and its own real estate sector, according to an FT report.

In response to the development of cryptocurrencies, China announced earlier this month that it plans to establish an official digital currency controlled by the central bank.

Mu Changhchun, who is in charge of the project at the People’s Bank of China, said: In order to protect our monetary sovereignty and our legal currency status, we need to plan ahead.

These plans eventually include establishing an international use of a digitized yuan that could provide at least a partial mechanism around how the United States is using dollar supremacy to impose international sanctions.

The Chinese decision immediately produced a hostile reaction in the United States. John Lipsky, who served as the first deputy managing director of the International Monetary Fund from 2006 to 2011 and is now a member of the Atlantic Council think tank, told the WSJ: Everything that threatens the dollar is a national security issue. This threatens the dollar in the longer term.

Despite indications that its economy’s woes are far from over, China’s continuing to dominate the world in economic growth will also be seen as a US national security issue.