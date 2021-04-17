Imran Khan’s fanciful decision-making becomes embarrassment for Pakistani government





Halfway through his tenure, the early leanings of Imran Khans Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s governments seem to harden into traits that increasingly characterize his fanciful style of decision-making. Sometimes these have put its leaders in embarrassing situations, while on other occasions they have forced the government to turn around on statements it has struggled to explain.

U-turn on decisions

Recent developments have exposed the first such propensity to announce a decision without sufficient thought or consultation and then to reverse it. The case is the recently appointed statement by finance ministers that Pakistan would resume trade with India by importing cotton and sugar.

The move was apparently approved by Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan while he holds the trade portfolio. This was also indicated by a leaked cabinet summary signed by him. In less than 24 hours, the decision was overturned by Imran Khan’s cabinet.

It was followed by a reiteration of the Pakistani position that trade with India was not possible until Delhi canceled its August 5, 2019 action in Kashmir. Apparently, the backlash after the initial announcement as well as opposition within the cabinet forced the government to back down.

This episode revealed a style of governance in which important decisions are made without prior thought, consultation or assessment of the implications and whether they are consistent with the positions previously stated. In this case, there were far-reaching foreign policy implications which were overlooked as Pakistan’s Foreign Ministry was clearly not consulted at any time.

It was not the first time that a decision with foreign policy implications had been taken without adequate institutional thinking and advice. An earlier and well-known example was when the government announced that the Pakistani prime minister would attend a summit convened by Malaysia with Turkey, which he then resumed in response to strong Saudi objections. As was widely noted at the time, this episode brought foreign policy costs. In statements made on a range of other issues, U-turns were even more common.

Approaching the revolving door

A second habit that has evolved into a trait is to frequently change top ministers and officials in a revolving door approach to team members. The decision to remove Hafeez Sheikh and replace him with Hammad Azhar meant the appointment of a third finance minister in as many years.

Aside from the improper manner in which this was done, a hallmark of this government just two weeks earlier, the prime minister had asked Sheikh to stay when he offered to step down after his loss in the senatorial elections.

The prime minister had consistently praised his own government’s economic policies as well as the performance of sheikhs until public criticism mounted on the price hike. This suggested that Sheikh may have been made a scapegoat to defuse such criticism.

This was just the latest example of governments’ penchant for the frequent change of key ministers and senior officials. The current Minister of the Interior is the third to have been appointed. The new chairman of the Federal Board of Revenue is the fifth to be installed while the Board of Investment has had four different chairmen during this government term.

This approach has been reflected in even more pronounced terms in the Pakistani Punjab. The chief minister of the provinces has constantly confused the officials. In the center, the Home Secretary has been changed five times and the Commerce Secretary is the fourth to serve under this government.

Frequent bureaucratic changes signify a fanciful way of governing and often reflect instinctive reactions to the criticisms of the day. Changing the finance minister and senior economy officials from time to time may also reflect a futile search for quick fixes to thorny issues that require political continuity and patience to resolve.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf insiders say Imran Khan’s take on a high-profile team member has a lot to do with who has his ear and what he may be whispering about him .

Undermined institutions

A third aspect of government is its growing lack of confidence in institutions despite frequent requests for institution building by its leaders. This is illustrated by the way his ministers spoke out against the Pakistan Election Commission after the February Daska by-election and lost Islamabad’s seat in the Senate. The Prime Minister himself has made the electoral body the target of criticism.

The government can follow a well-established tradition of political leaders attacking institutions when they are not playing the ball, but that does not minimize the importance of its conduct in this regard.

For its part, the electoral body reminded the government that it was a constitutional and independent body that acted in accordance with the law and that if the constitutional institutions continue to be ridiculed in this way, it amounts to the weakness of their (government) and not to the Pakistan Election Commission.

Another example of the same phenomenon is the recent dismissal of the head of the Higher Education Commission. The post of president lasted four years while the incumbent served only two. The government reduced its term to two years by ordinance in order to force the president out overnight.

Once again, he showed contempt for an institution, also in the education sector. This assault on the autonomy of higher education committees has been widely criticized. It also drew a strong rebuke from the respected philanthropist, entrepreneur and touching spirit behind the establishment of higher education commissions, Syed Babar Ali, who in a letter to the relevant minister wrote that education should not not be destroyed in this way and that the Higher Education Commission should be protected from such machinations.

Advertising addiction

The fourth characteristic of governments is to treat advertising and screening as a substitute for politics. The constant meetings the Prime Minister holds with his media spokespersons are one indication of this. Another is the daily pressures from spokespersons who have little substance to convey but hyperbolic claims about government performance.

This underscores the reliance of leaders on rhetoric to show they are governing effectively rather than letting policy measures speak for themselves. When exaggerated narratives conflict with lack of policy implementation, government credibility is undermined.

These characteristics put the Pakistani government Tehreek-e-Insaf at a disadvantage in the face of the country’s multiple challenges. His ability to take them seriously depends on the extent to which he can shake off the habits that often get him bogged down in self-created difficulties.

This article first appeared in Dawn.

