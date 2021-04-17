“ Everything Jokowi decides must be based on the performance reviews of ministers during the pandemic period ”





Report by Tribunnews.com reporter Fransiskus Adhiyuda TRIBUNNEWS.COM, JAKARTA – The issue of the Maju cabinet reshuffle in Indonesia was reinforced after President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) ‘s proposal to merge ministries and form a new ministry was approved by the Indonesian Parliament. The chief expert of the Presidential Personnel Office, Donny Gahral Adian, has also responded to a number of reports that a number of former ministers will be removed from Indonesia’s forward cabinet. According to Doni, it was President Jokowi’s decision to keep the former minister or replace him with a new person. In addition, Donny said the minister who would likely be removed from his post would be linked with performance reviews during the crisis of the Covid-19 pandemic. “His assessment is like what is clear, whatever he decides must be based on the assessment of the performance of ministers during the pandemic. Because the president has repeatedly said that we cannot work normally but that we have to be very tough during a pandemic, “Donny said when contacted by reporters on Saturday (4/4/2021). Also read: Reshuffle must be based on mutual benefit, not just sharing positions As for the time of the reshuffle, Donny couldn’t confirm when it would be announced. He also asked the audience to wait and be patient. However, Donny makes sure the Investment Department is filled with the right people. “We will just be patient. We will wait. What is certain is that the new ministry, the Ministry of Investments, because it has been approved by the DPR and the organization has been arranged, is not it not? ”Doni said. “Of course, the right person will be chosen in the right position,” he explained.







