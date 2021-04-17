“ Turkey has managed record investments over the past 19 years ”

ANKARA

The Turkish president attended the opening ceremony of the Hasankeyf-2 bridge, built in southeastern Turkey, on Saturday with a live link from the Huber mansion in the Turkish metropolis of Istanbul.

Wishing the Hasankeyf-2 bridge was auspicious for Turkey, Erdogan said the bridge was a big gain, especially for locals.

This 1,001-meter (3,284-foot) long bridge is one of the longest bridges in the world, and the bridge, built to the shared-road standard, also has a toll road for pedestrians, a-t -he declares.

“This bridge, which has a total investment of 439 million Turkish liras (over $ 54.3 million), will also provide a connection with the new Hasankeyf center, built outside the lake area of ​​the sub-road. Batman-Midyat navy.

“With our inaugural project, both time and oil will be saved considerably.”

“The Hasankeyf-2 bridge will connect (the provinces of) the Batman, Mardin and Habur border crossing and will have a multiplier effect on regional trade,” Erdogan said.

Erdogan congratulated those who worked on the construction of the giant structure rising over the Tigris, thanking all those who put their work into making the dreams of the country and the nation come true.

“We are dealing with complex terrain as well as sabotage by separatist terrorist organizations in our projects in Anatolia,” he noted, referring to the difficulty of the bridge construction process.

“Every time we built a road, they (the terrorists) killed the workers. Every time we built a dam, they threatened the contractors. Every time we built an airport, they made slanderous accusations. Every time we built a school, they martyred our young teachers.

“Every time we built a library, a course, a dormitory or a youth center, they would set it on fire, burn it down and destroy it. Through pressure, they tried to intimidate the businessmen who brought investments to the region. They used municipal vehicles bought with our country’s taxes to abandon the streets instead of serving the public, ”Erdogan recalled.

Despite all the opposition groups, the terrorist organization PKK and their supporters, “we are trying to ensure the same level of development in the eastern and western parts of Turkey,” Erdogan said.

“We have managed record investments over the past 19 years, especially in the field of transport,” said the Turkish president, stressing that all the developments that Turkey has achieved during this period have far exceeded those of the history of the country.

“When we came to power, we took it to 28,200 kilometers (17,522 miles), when there were only 6,100 km (3,790 miles) of divided roads in our country. We have more than doubled the length of our highway by increasing it to 3,523 km (almost 2,190 miles).

“In 2002, we had 83 tunnels, and today that number has grown to 435. Our tunnel length has gone from 50 km (over 31 miles) to 595 km (over 369.7 miles), and the length from our 311 km (almost 193.2 miles) bridge and viaduct to 701 km (over 435.5 miles).

He pointed out that they had acquired rail system lines, subways, tram lines in significant parts of cities, increasing the number of airports to 56 with 30 additions, making the airline a public airport.

“So far, we have used 932 billion Turkish liras (over 115.4 billion dollars) of resources on the level of investment in transport,” said the Turkish president.

“Foreigners now view our roads, bridges and airports with envy when they come to Turkey,” he said, adding: “For healthcare, thousands of people come to Turkey, our citizens do not. no longer need to go abroad for treatment. “

COVID-19, Turkish economy

He also mentioned recent developments in the county’s coronavirus vaccination process.

Erdogan noted that Turkey’s fight against the pandemic has been cited as an example by both the World Health Organization and Western media, completing construction of a total of 16,160 beds over the past year. only, and offering it for the benefit of people.

“At a time when nearly 100 countries have not even started the COVID-19 vaccination (process), we have administered 20 million doses to our citizens,” noted Erdogan.

Erdogan pointed out that the Turkish economy closed 2020 with a significant growth rate of 1.8%.

“Likewise, every month we receive news of new records for exports and industrial production. In March, our exports reached $ 18.9 million, the highest monthly export level ever. an increase of 42.2% compared to March of last year. “

“Of course we have problems, but we also have many reasons to look to the future with hope. I hope we make 2021 a year of glory for our country and our nation. As always, we will achieve this with solidarity and unity, ”Erdogan added.