Eurostar bailout: Boris warned France had ‘intimidated, threatened, lied’ in the middle please for help | Politics | News





Although the government calls the fiasco a “French problem”, ministers continue to clash with calls for financial aid for the rail service that connects the UK to mainland Europe. Readers of Express.co.uk have expressed disgust at France’s appeals for help, with many urging the prime minister not to give in to the demands.

In the comments, one person said “not a penny” from Britain should go to Eurostar while others go after the French. One reader wrote: ‘Eurostar is not even a UK company. SNCF has plenty of money to bail out its business – it has enough to start building a new rail link with Spain. “Make him pay first for the Eurostar. No British guarantee from a French company!” And yet a third said any plans to inject money into the business would be “extremely foolish.”

The person said: “Considering that the bailout requested by Eurotunnel is the same as its planned investment in Spanish rail services, it would be extreme folly to get sucked into putting a single pound into it, especially since ‘it is wholly owned by foreigners. “ Another said: “The French have intimidated, threatened, lied and otherwise tried to take the UK down and then want a gift. Foxtrot Oscar!” Others turned to the EU and wondered why the bloc couldn’t step in to save the day. Eurostar serves communities in France, Belgium and the Netherlands – all EU member states. READ MORE: Johnson said to bail out Eurostar to avoid ‘dire consequences’ for UK

The company warned it was in “very critical” condition after the coronavirus crisis had dropped passengers 95% since last March. Fifty-five percent of Eurostar is owned by SNCF, the national company of French railways. Britain sold its share of the cross-Channel rail operator in 2015. Grant Shapps, the transport secretary, ruled out a bailout, calling the debacle a “French problem”.

He said, “We’ll try to be helpful, but we don’t own the business. We sold our shares. It is a French problem. Eurostar has SNCF, the French railway, behind it. Eurostar, which employs 3,000 people in the UK, has until June to repay loans of £ 400million it took out after the start of the pandemic. The UK government has held talks with the group over a possible state-guaranteed business loan worth £ 60million.

However, the talks have yet to bear fruit and no deal has been announced. The company has been forced to significantly reduce its operating capacity since last year, with a single daily service between London and Paris now operational. Before Covid arrived, it operated more than 50 services and two trains per hour during rush hour every day.







