Keep the festival token, says Modi as cases rise





The daily beast 50 Million People Allowed To Superspreader Festival So Modi Can Get Hindu Vote In an apparent effort to secure votes for his party in India’s upcoming state elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has allowed at least 50 million Hindus to travel to the Ganges River for a holy bath in a religious holiday that s ‘is transformed into an unprecedented event. The Kumbh Mela, or the thrower’s festival, is a mega Hindu gathering that takes place every 12 years along one of the four riverside pilgrimage sites, where millions of people bathe in the Ganges, also known as the name of Ganges, in the hope to wash away their past sins and obtain salvation from the cycle of life and death. So far, the month-long festival has been linked to at least 2,000 coronavirus infections. The celebration involves ascetics draped in marigold flowers and wearing tridents – a main symbol among the Hindu hordes of ash-covered worshipers on the riverbanks rivers. Crowded together, festival-goers sing, dance and kiss after taking a dip in the water. Despite the obvious public health risks, Modi allowed the festivities to continue uninterrupted. Seeming more concerned with improving his party’s chances in the election, the prime minister even promoted potential mass-market events. As five Indian states went to the polls until April, his de facto deputy, India’s interior minister, jumped from location to location, speaking to thousands of people during the electoral rallies and major tournaments. outside hospitals and out of breath before dying unattended. This month India’s largest crematoriums ran out of firewood as land space was insufficient in cemeteries. As of Wednesday alone, 200,000 Indians have tested positive for the coronavirus. Adding to that, India, long celebrated as the world’s pharmacy, is running out of vaccines for its own people. Several states have complained of a shortage of stocks while the country’s major vaccine makers, Covishield and Covaxin, have denounced the lack of resources.Experts fear the current infection rate triggered by the festival is just the tip of the iceberg. Once the festival is over, millions of people will return to different parts of the country, where they are at risk of infecting others. 1232270216 XAVIER GALIANA Dr SK Jha, the chief medical officer of Haridwar province, who hosted one of the festivals on the riverbanks, told the Daily Beast that cases are increasing here every day and we expect to d other infections in the coming days at Kumbh Mela. Worshipers come from many parts of India where cases are already on the rise. The government previously promised multiple layers of testing to curb the spread as ash-coated ascetics took control of the city, but health officials eventually withdrawn the COVID-19 test team Two months ago, Modi declared a first pandemic victory: at the start of this pandemic, the whole world was worried about the situation in India, Modi announced in a virtual speech breathtaking. But today India’s struggle against [coronavirus] inspires the whole world, this is clearly no longer the case. Last month, a newly detected variant was severely downplayed by the government. As cases began to rise again, the government refused to budge on the Kumbh festival, apparently fearing the reaction of religious leaders in the predominantly Hindu country and securing its Hindu voice bank. religious fanaticism and Islamophobia. Last year India’s Muslim community was vilified after 4,300 positive cases were linked to a religious rally. Members of the community have been jailed, tried in courts and subjected to a smear campaign by pro-government national media. Critics have compared media coverage of the Muslim event with the Kumbh festival, condemning governments apparently double standards and deliberate. ignorance when it comes to the Hindu festival. Responding to criticism, the chief minister of Uttarak and the state that hosts the festivals said: [Markaz attendees] were all inside a building and here it is in the open, near the Ganges. The flow and blessings of Ma Ganga (Mother Ganga) will ensure that the coronavirus does not spread. The question does not arise of comparison. The devotees who frequent Kumbh are not from the outside but from our own people. 1231641382 PRAKASH SINGH Although the current pandemic crisis is focused on handling the Kumbh festival celebrations, the planning and implementation of Modis policies has fallen on its face before. Last year, when India had around 525 cases, Modi announced a brutal total lockdown overnight. The unplanned lockdown sparked an exodus of millions of workers working in metropolitan cities, returning home to the countryside on foot and spreading the virus that was then limited only to cities. Yet Modi managed to defend the optics and sell its failures as essential steps and successes for the electorate. The Modis party relied on its public message to appeal to voters, a tactic focused on political leg-pulling and displaying its massive rallies widely exposed. He is unwavering in his celebration of the crowds flocking to him and daring to temper the mood by asking voters to observe safety precautions. While other politicians follow suit, Hindu nationalist leaders appear collectively determined to show an illusion of normality. and preserving his religious feelings. Meanwhile, the death toll continues to skyrocket as India’s historic health crisis spirals out of control. Register now! Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside delves deeper into the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos