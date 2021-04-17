There was a collusion between Trump and Russia and Trump pardoned the colluder





Its official: The Trump campaign is in collusion with Russia.

In an explosive development, the Biden administration confirmed that a Russian government agent with close ties to DonaldTrumps, a senior official in the 2016 campaign, provided Russian intelligence services with sensitive information about the polls and [Trump] campaign strategy.

This revelation demolishes, once and for all, Trumps repeatedly claims that he was the victim of the greatest witch hunt in our country’s history. (Remember someone appointed by Trump led Robert MuellerRobert (Bob) Mueller Why a special advocate is guaranteed if Biden chooses Yates, Cuomo, or Jones as AG Barr hires a lawyer to investigate the origins of the Russia inquiry in As CNN’s special advisor, Toobin warns McCabe is in a ‘perilous state’ with emboldened Trump MORE to investigate any connection and / or coordination between the Russian government and individuals associated with President Donald Trump’s campaign Donald Trump A member Freedom Caucus Condemns GOP Group Pushing MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell’s New Free Speech Site To Ban Certain Curses Words Secret Special Ops Agent Facebook Groups Include Racist Comments, QAnon Posts: PLUS report

But how valuable poll and campaign strategy data was that Paul Manafort, Paul John Manafort, Manafort associate passed ‘sensitive’ campaign data to Russian intelligence services Hunter Biden blows up Trump in New Book: ‘Vile Man with Vile Mission’ Prosecutors drop efforts to seize three Manafort properties after Trump PLUS pardon, campaign chairman Trump, gave Russian agent?

Brad Parscale says Brad ParscaleAides tried to get Trump to stop attacking McCain in hopes of winning Arizona: report MORE, trumps election data guru, information Manafort passed directly to Russian intelligence services were of crucial importance, determining 98% of the campaign’s resource allocations (such as TV, radio and social media ad spending, rallies, field operations, etc. ).

Indeed, the data was so important that Parscale kept a visualization of the information on his iPad at all times, allowing him to tell Trump, then a candidate, where to hold his next rally at any time.

According to the then-Republican-led Senate Special Committee on Intelligence, the ultra-sensitive campaign information Manafort passed on to a Russian spy identified electoral bases in blue-collar, Democratic-leaning states that Trump could throw out, including in Michigan, Wisconsin, Pennsylvania, and Minnesota.

In addition, the Russian intelligence officer who received the information was able to understand the complex data of the survey.

This leaves a lot of unanswered questions about what Russian spies did with this information.

Perhaps worse, Trump finally pardoned Manafort. Especially potential political rivals would be wise to remember that he handed the ultimate political favor to the man who came to terms with Russia amid Moscows’ campaign to undermine American democracy.

But the misdeeds of Manaforts are part of a larger pattern.

As former Trump adviser Steve BannonStephen (Steve) Kevin BannonMyPillow CEO Mike Lindell’s new free speech site to ban certain cursed words, Trump denies Gaetz asked him for a general forgiveness Left and right discriminate against Asian Americans PLUS indicted on Highly Noted Fraud Charges, top Trump officials have engaged in a treacherous meeting with a former Russian counterintelligence officer and a woman with extensive and worrying ties to the United States. Russian intelligence.

At the same time, the then GOP-led Senate committee made it clear that Trump was aware of and discussed the publication of tens of thousands of Russian hacked documents and stolen emails to the Democratic National Committee.

Indeed, Trump may have instructed a close confidant, Roger StoneRoger Jason StoneOn The Money: The Moderates 0B Infrastructure Bill is a hard sell with Democrats | Justice Department sues Trump ally Roger Stone for unpaid taxes Justice Department sues Trump ally Roger Stone for unpaid taxes Founding member of Oath Keepers pleads guilty in the riot case January 6, MORE, to orchestrate the leak of documents stolen by Russia as a political distraction at a decisive moment in the 2016 campaign.

But it’s getting worse. According to former Deputy Attorney General Sally Yates, Sally Caroline YatesHolder, Yates’ main letter supporting Biden’s choice for the DOJ Civil Rights Division Biden orders the DOJ to phase out the use of private prisons. covert conversations with senior Russian official Michael Flynn, Trump’s future national security adviser, neutralized US sanctions aimed at punishing Moscow for interfering in the 2016 election on Trump’s behalf.

At the time, Flynns’ previous ties to Russia made him the target of a counterintelligence investigation, completely justifying the FBI’s investigation into his collusive calls with a senior Russian government official.

Perhaps worst of all, Trumps’ political parties released a sensitive document after a sensitive document in a desperate and unfortunate attempt to score cheap political points for their boss.

Among other damaging revelations, these selective and politically motivated leaks of once highly classified information have given America’s adversaries an intimate look at how the Americas’ secret spy hunters conduct their jobs. The long-term damage to national security and the Americas’ counterintelligence efforts will be debated for years to come.

In the end, it took five years to finally learn that the Trump campaign was in collusion with Russia.

As Republicans and the conservative media that peddled lie after lie receive a decisive blow, one has to wonder what other revelations will emerge in the months and years to come.

Marik von Rennenkampff has served as an analyst in the Office of International Security and Non-Proliferation in the United States Department of States, as well as an individual appointed by the Obama administration in the United States Department of Defense. Follow him on Twitter @MvonRen.

