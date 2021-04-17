Video: Qureshi urges Pakistani mission to UAE to focus on community issues





Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi (second from left), with Ahmed Shaikhani (right) and Imran Chaudhry (left) arrive at the Pakistan Business Council event in Dubai on Saturday. Image Credit: Provided

Dubai: Pakistani Foreign Minister Makhdoum Shah Mahmood Qureshi has declared the well-being of Pakistanis overseas to be the top priority of Prime Minister Imran Khan’s government.

Foreign Minister Qureshi said Pakistani expatriates are the backbone of their country’s economy and a major source of foreign remittances. We give them top priority when it comes to their well-being and solving their problems, Qureshi told a group of prominent community members at an Iftar reception hosted by the Pakistan Business Council in Dubai on Saturday.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs also instructed the Pakistani Ambassador and the Consul General to focus on community participation and problem solving. He said all complaints from the community should be handled without fail. In particular, those who are in difficulty due to the COVID-19 pandemic should receive immediate help, he stressed.

Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi (second from right) Imran Chaudhry Pakistan Ambassador Afzaal Mahmood Ahmed Sheikhani and Shabbir Merhcant at the iftar / reception hosted by the Pakistan Business Council in Dubai on Saturday. Image Credit: Provided

Ahmed Sheikhani, Chairman of Pakistan Business Council (PBC) and PBC directors including Shabbir Merchant, Imran Chaudhry, Iqbal Dawood and many others attended the meeting. Pakistan Ambassador Afzaal Mahmood and Consul General Ahmed Amjad Ali were also present.

Qureshi landed at Dubai International Airport on Saturday during a three-day official visit. On Sunday, he will visit the Pakistan pavilion at the Expo 2020 site in Dubai and also meet with senior officials from the United Arab Emirates.

On Monday, he will meet his counterpart Sheikh Abdullah Bin Zayed Al Nahyan and other dignitaries of the United Arab Emirates in Abu Dhabi. This is Qureshis’ second official visit to the United Arab Emirates in less than five months. He also visited the UAE in December last year and held meetings with UAE leaders.

Speaking at the event, Qureshi said he worked in business diplomacy as he wanted to draw the attention of businessmen and investors around the world to emerging business opportunities in Pakistan. Pakistan’s economy is showing positive signs despite the COVID-19 pandemic, he said.

He said the purpose of his visit was to further strengthen bilateral relations with the UAE in various fields. I am glad that a large number of Pakistanis living in UAE are playing an important role in the development process of UAE, he noted.

During his visit, Qureshi will also hold consultations with UAE leaders on all areas of bilateral cooperation, including collaboration in trade and investment, employment opportunities for the workforce. Pakistani work and the well-being of the Pakistani diaspora. He will discuss regional and global issues of mutual interest. The UAE is home to the second largest Pakistani community abroad.

Pivot role

Pakistan and the United Arab Emirates enjoy strong brotherly ties, deeply rooted in a common faith and a common history and values. High-level visits between the two countries have played a central role in giving new impetus to strengthening bilateral cooperation and collaboration on a wide range of issues, according to a statement from Pakistan’s foreign ministry.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos