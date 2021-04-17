New US rules restricting Chinese IT use impact 4.5 million businesses: report





Companies operating in America will have to seek permission from the US government to use IT equipment and services from China or other countries considered “adversaries” starting in May. The move would affect up to 4.5 million businesses, Nikkei Asia reported. The regulations, which were put in place in March, allow Washington to review such corporate purchases or use of technology and block any transaction deemed too risky, in an effort to prevent leaks of sensitive information. The rules apply to a wide range of technologies, including hardware and software used in critical infrastructure and telecommunications networks, as well as artificial intelligence and quantum computing technology. The list also covers services that process personal information, as well as surveillance equipment such as internet surveillance cameras, sensors, and drones. The rules apply to all private sector companies operating in America. According to Nikkei Asia, three-quarters of the approximately 6 million companies in the United States use foreign technology, estimates the Commerce Department, including American branches of companies abroad. The United States Department of Commerce is preparing to offer licensing or pre-clearance to reduce the burden on businesses. Washington has already restricted relations with Chinese tech companies. Last year, the country banned government procurement offers by companies using technology from five Chinese firms, including Huawei Technologies, ZTE and surveillance camera maker Hikvision. However, the new approach is much broader. It targets companies in countries designated as “foreign adversaries” – China, Russia, North Korea, Iran, Venezuela and Cuba. Chinese companies are expected to form the bulk of those subject to stricter rules. Businesses will need to submit information about any problematic IT equipment or service to ensure they do not pose “undue or unacceptable risk.” Companies have the right to object to the results of a review or to take action to reduce risk to a more acceptable level. But those who fail to comply with a ban or a mitigation agreement could face civil or criminal penalties. The Commerce Department issued subpoenas to Chinese companies in mid-March and Tuesday, demanding information about their operations in the United States to “support the review of transactions.” (YEARS) Also Read: Is Chinese President Xi Jinping Tracking Alibaba Founder Jack Ma Again?







