Following the departure of troops from Afghanistan, the United States will face challenges to maintain its counterterrorism capability





Well, don’t quit the terrorist threat, Biden said in announcing his decision, to end what is now the longest war in the Americas, a goal that has eluded previous presidents.

Key Biden aides said the move, which came despite warnings from military and intelligence chiefs that the withdrawal could allow diminished al-Qaeda to regroup, was necessary to comply with a withdrawal agreement from 2020 that President Donald Trump negotiated with the Taliban and to enable the United States. States must focus on more pressing challenges, such as China’s rise to military power.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken said during a surprise visit to Afghanistan on April 15 that there was “no military solution” to the conflict there. (The Washington Post)

But some officials have warned that the tradeoffs for US security, especially given the anemic state of the Taliban-Afghan government peace talks, could be steep without the constellation of military bases, the arsenal of weapons. and planes, and the network of human sources the two-decade US effort in Afghanistan has grown.

The reason al Qaeda is quite weak right now is that we have pressured them, which makes it difficult for them to attempt to regroup, said Lisa Curtis, who has been the House’s top official. White for Afghanistan and Pakistan under the Trump administration. . Without an American presence, she says, they will have the freedom to do just that.

Curtis’ warning echoed statements by CIA Director William J. Burns, who told lawmakers this week that the military departure would reduce the ability of the U.S. government to detect and respond to increases in extremist threats, including also The Islamic State. To be fair, there is a significant risk once the U.S. military and coalition armies pull out, he said.

Pentagon officials have said that preliminary repositioning plans, developed during a policy review Biden launched after taking office and during earlier debates over US options in Afghanistan, will be reworked and submitted to the secretary at Lloyd Austin Defense for approval.

We are still working on the future bilateral relationship with Afghanistan, Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said on Friday. It will not include a US military footprint, he said, with the exception of a maritime force assigned to protect the US embassy.

One of the biggest challenges once the troops leave will be how to effectively monitor and potentially strike at extremist groups in Afghanistan, which is landlocked and far from any major US base. US planes could launch flights from al-Udeid, the sprawling air base outside the Qatari capital which is the main US air hub in the Middle East. But the distance between the Gulf countries and Afghanistan, compounded by the need to fly around neighboring Iran, makes it an expensive option.

Fighter jets flying from Qatar to Afghanistan require substantial in-flight refueling, which, if increased, could further deplete the military stockpile of aging tanker aircraft. More importantly, these manned flights would take place without the ground search and rescue support they currently have.

Flying unmanned planes like the MQ-9 Reaper from Qatar involves a six to eight hour round trip, reducing the time drones can spend over Afghanistan. This means the military would need a large number of drones to achieve 24-hour coverage over several parts of Afghanistan at a time when the Pentagon seeks to transfer surveillance assets to East Asia. .

Current and former officials said the administration would likely consider closer options for drone operations, including Uzbekistan, whose Karshi-Khanabad base was a logistics hub for Afghanistan until the Uzbek authorities oust the United States in 2005. While Uzbekistan is less in the grip of its American rival. Russia than its neighbors like Tajikistan, where US officials say Moscow has positioned weapons near the Afghan border, its dismal human rights record could make renewed cooperation unacceptable.

Pakistan is also nearby, where the CIA previously carried out drone missions out of Shamsi Airfield in Balochistan provinces until Islamabad closed it to US use during a conflict in 2011. While Pakistan has sought to show support for the peace talks in Afghanistan, Prime Minister Imran Khan, who has previously led sit-ins against US drone strikes, seems unlikely to endorse such a move.

Pakistani leaders want to be friends, but I don’t think there is a desire to go back to old patterns, said Husain Haqqani, who served as Pakistan’s ambassador to Washington and is now a member of the Hudson Institute.

Current and former officials have said that major advancements in surveillance technology nonetheless mean that the visibility of the United States would be much better in Afghanistan than it was before 9/11.

But strike options will become more limited as we won’t have a JSOC team that can come out and raid, a former defense official said, referring to elite officers from the Joint Special Operations Command. who carried out missions against militant leaders.

It is not yet clear whether the Biden administration will seek, as other administrations have done in the past, to assign a small number of troops under the authority of embassies or intelligence services in a manner that could be seen as conforming to the letter, if not the spirit, of the US-Taliban accord.

Some former officials have referred to the US experience in Iraq after the Obama administrations rushed the 2011 pullout as a potential model. There, a contingent of about two dozen special operations forces remained behind, placed under the control of the embassy so that they could continue to advise the elite Iraqi counterterrorism service, which the troops Americans had created after the 2003 invasion.

This turned out to be quite decisive when the Islamic State invaded much of Iraq less than three years later, said retired General Joseph Votel, who served as the chief of the special operations command. and U.S. Central Command before retiring in 2019.

Votel said Biden was facing a very difficult decision in Afghanistan. But I’m afraid this is a topic we come to regret, he said.

The Biden administration has declined to say publicly how the pullout will impact intelligence agencies in Afghanistan, where they have played an obscure but substantial role since 2001.

Burns and other senior officials highlighted the responsibility of the Taliban under the 2020 US-Taliban agreement to ensure that Afghanistan does not again become a launching pad for terrorist plots. .

We hope they will honor their obligation and continue to ensure that al Qaeda cannot again use Afghanistan as a platform to stage external attacks, Burns told Congress.

But it remained uncertain in the days following Bidens’ announcement whether this intelligence presence, which in addition to traditional espionage includes a paramilitary operation made up in part of military personnel who team up with counter teams. Afghan terrorism, can continue its work.

Simone Ledeen, who served as the Pentagon’s special operations official under the Trump administration, said other U.S. agencies operating in Afghanistan were doing so outside of the DOD logistics backbone.

They will be truly challenged if they are left behind, despite the fact that they still have a core mission to ensure homeland security, she said.

Mick Mulroy, a former CIA paramilitary officer who was also a senior Pentagon official for the Middle East during the Trump administration, said he understood the desire to leave.

We have reduced our exposure and we have significantly reduced our losses, he said. I just don’t think the investment of 3,000 troops is too big to keep what we’ve earned in 20 years.

A former intelligence official said that if it was possible for the CIA, which has its own aircraft, to continue, officials could also decide that it is too risky without the medical support and much greater firepower than the army can provide. I have a feeling the new director is going to say no. We can defend ourselves, but it will be an Alamo situation, said the former official, who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss a sensitive issue.

The troop withdrawal will likely make the job of recruiting intelligence officers more difficult, and some experts fear that the Afghans who spied for the Americans could become targets of the Taliban.

Marc Polymeropoulos, a retired CIA officer, remembers being in Kandahar in early 2002 some time after dozens of Afghans were hanged by the Taliban in a football stadium. Among them was an Afghan CIA agent, he said.

I crept into the officers’ family compound very quietly, and through a curtain, as I was not allowed to make eye contact with female family members, I passed them on to them. money the US government owed our former agent, Polymeropoulos recalled.

I fear such scenes of bodies hanging in football stadiums will be repeated with a complete hasty withdrawal from the United States, as the Taliban takes revenge on all the Afghans who have helped the US government for the past two decades, did he declare.

Dan Lamothe contributed to this report.

