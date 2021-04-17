Tareen wrongly accused of using fake accounts: FIA





LAHORE:

In a rare event, the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) admitted on Saturday before a banking court judge that it had “by mistake” accused disgruntled PTI leader Jahangir Tareen of money laundering in the one of the first information reports (FIR) she had filed against Tareen.

As a banking court began proceedings over the bail applications made by Jahangir Tareen and his son Ali Tareen, the FIA ​​lawyer told the court that the agency had “inadvertently made a mistake. By asserting that banking transactions had been carried out in favor of the accused. using fake accounts.

“The truth is that no fake accounts were used to transact with JWD sweets owned by Jahangir Tareen,” the lawyer said in open court.

In FIR 18/2021, the FIA ​​had accused the use of false accounts in transactions with the JWD. He claimed that a JWD employee had withdrawn 2.2 billion rupees from JWD accounts and deposited this money into the accounts of Tareens as well as associated companies for 3 years.

This practice, said the FIA, amounts to money laundering.

After this admission, Tareen’s lawyer, Salman Safdar, said it was the first time that a state institution had admitted that part of an FIR was wrong “otherwise the prosecution would use all its powers to establish the content of the FIR ”.

“This is their first admission. The truth is, all of the FIRs registered against my clients have nothing to do with reality. These FIRs were recorded just to humiliate my clients, ”he added.

The FIA ​​subsequently asked the court to send the case back to a district and session court, arguing that the case fell outside the jurisdiction of a banking court.

The judge, while granting provisional bail to Tareen and Ali until May 3, adjourned the proceedings until that date, noting that he will also announce an order on the request to transfer the case also on May 3. .

Tareen was once considered a close friend of Prime Minister Imran Khan. However, the former PTI general secretary was sidelined after a sugar crisis investigative report accused him of profiting the most from a sharp rise in commodity prices in January. 2020.

As the FIA ​​intensified its investigation into Tareen’s alleged role in the sugar crisis, a number of PTI lawmakers began to rally around him with speculation about the emergence of a possible forward bloc within the PTI.

The FIA-led Sugar Board of Inquiry had accused the sugar factory owners of making illegal profits of billions of rupees through unjustified price hikes, benami transactions, tax evasion, misuse of cash. subsidies and the purchase of sugar cane in the books.

The commission also pointed out that the country’s top political leaders – including Shehbaz Sharif of PML-N, Jahangir Tareen and Khusro Bakhtiar of PTI, Moonis Elahi of PML-Q and Asif Ali Zardari of PPP – were also among the beneficiaries of the crisis.

PM Imran Khan warned

PTI and AMP MPs, who accompanied Tareen to banking court in support of the estranged leader, warned Prime Minister Imran Khan when speaking to the media, saying that “if things remain the same, if Jahangir Tareen’s humiliation continues at the same pace, then we can take any extreme decision ”.

“We believe that Jahangir Tareen is humiliated by such cowardly movements, nothing could be won by such ways … this case should be brought to its logical conclusion,” demanded PTI lawmaker Raja Riaz.

“We are warning Prime Minister Imran Khan for the last time, if things are not over they may get out of hand.”

‘No wrongdoing committed’

Disgruntled ruling PTI leader Tareen said he had done no wrongdoing and made all the money through legal means.

Tareen said the purpose of all of the cases and the investigation against him was simply to humiliate him and sideline him from mainstream politics.

“Not even a word about the sugar scam was mentioned in the FIR registered against me,” he said.

He also claimed that the aim of the sugar investigation was not to lower its prices but to humiliate him.

“I will fight business and prove my innocence in court,” Tareen said.

