Hemant Soren urges PM Modi to authorize the services of doctors and CPMFs deployed in Jharkhand









ANI |

Update: Apr 17, 2021 10:00 PM IS

Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], April 17 (ANI): Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday, asking to authorize the services of doctors and paramedics from the Central Para Military Forces (CPMF) and hospitals military personnel deployed to the state to assist in the “ treatment and care of patients with COVID-19.

In the letter, Soren said that during the first wave of COVID-19, more than 90% of cases were asymptomatic and the number of people requiring oxygen or ventilator support was not very high.

“We predicted that the second wave would be less virulent due to the vaccination and herd immunity. But surprisingly, it turned out to be extremely virulent. We are trying to fight this pandemic with all the infrastructure and medical resources available in this backward state. All doctors and paramedics available in government and the private sector are optimally utilized. But, the requirement to handle the current workload is much higher than the availability, ”Soren wrote. The chief minister said that with Jharkhand being a “ left-hand ” state, a large (part) of the Central Para Military Forces (CRPF) are deployed in the state to fight “ left-wing extremism ”.

“… each CMPF company deployed to Jharkhand is headed by a number of medics and paramedics. Likewise, there are two military hospitals located in Ranchi and Ramgarh which serve the medical needs of the 23rd Division. infantry, Sikh regiment and Punjab regiment.I believe that the contingent of medics and paramedics available at the aforementioned facilities can be of immense help in the event that they are deployed for the treatment and management of patients with COVID-18, ”said the Chief Minister.

He further urged the Prime Minister to order the Ministry of Hime Affairs and the Ministry of Defense to issue the necessary instructions to allow the state government to deploy doctors and paramedics from CPMFs and hospitals. military personnel for the treatment and management of COVID-19 patients. (ANI)







