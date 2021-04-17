Trump gag rule on Title X funding proposed by Biden administration rescinded





This week, the Joe Biden administration proposed to reverse a Donald Trump administration gag rule that affects the way some family planning clinics provide information about abortion care.

Title X is a federal grant program that enables clinics to provide family planning services and preventive reproductive health care, primarily to low-income families who are uninsured or underinsured. The New Mexico Department of Health’s family planning clinics, which receive Title X funding, provide contraceptive methods and related preventive health services, including pre-conception health, prevention education of sexually transmitted diseases, screening, treatment and screening for breast and cervical cancer, said NMDOH spokesperson Jim Walton. NM policy report by email. There are DOH family planning clinics in every county except Catron and Harding counties. Bernalillo County has 16, Santa Fe County has seven, Doa Ana County has four, and Rio Arriba County has three.

There are 20 clinical sites that contract with DOH to provide family planning services, including nine school health centers.

A Trump administration gag rule in March 2019 on clinics receiving Title X funding has had an impact on abortion information protocols.

Family planning clinics that receive Title X funding could still provide information about abortion care, but there were limitations. These limits have added layers of complexity to a pressing issue, according to Ellie Rushforth, lawyer for the American Civil Liberties Union in New Mexico.

This has added another burden to people who need this care, Rushforth said.

The Biden administrations proposal is to re-enact regulations established by the US Department of Health and Human Services in 2000 with changes that the department said would strengthen the program and ensure access to equitable family planning services. affordable, customer-centric, and quality for all customers, especially low-income customers.

The Biden administration has the ability to ensure the Title X program is fully funded, modernized and able to meet patient needs, said Neta Meltzer, director of strategic communications for Planned Parenthood of the Rocky Mountains, via email. at NM Political Report.

The Trump administrations’ 2019 protocols were an attempt to harm family planning clinics, the Planned Parenthood Action Fund (a branch of Planned Parenthood) has publicly stated. Meltzer said PPRM, which operates the three Planned Parenthood clinics in New Mexico, has not competed in Title X for a number of years.

We have adjusted our business model and chosen to rely on community support so that our healthcare offerings can be protected from political attack, just like the gag rule, she said.

But Walton said the DOH family planning clinics continued to accept Title X funding and found a way to work within regulations set by the Trump administration.

This meant that a nurse working at the clinic could only provide basic facts about a patient’s pregnancy options.

And if the client had additional questions or concerns, they were referred to a nurse practitioner or doctor, Walton said.

But Rushforth said the reception nurse had to bring in a second clinician to provide information on where the patient could go for an abortion.

It took two busy clinicians to hand people a piece of paper, Rushforth said. His bananas. This is intentionally so. They (the Trump administration) wanted to prevent clinicians from accurately educating patients about their options. The idea was to put an end to the flow of information about abortion to interested and non-interested patients.

Trump administration protocols also allowed Title X family planning clinics to provide a list of pregnancy options that included abortion facilities, but the list could not identify them as such and these facilities could not. not be the majority of referrals on the list, Rushforth said.

Meltzer said the gag rule was having another impact, which was sending more patients to Planned Parenthood clinics in New Mexico. The three in the state are in Farmington, Albuquerque and Santa Fe.

While the gag rule did not impact our ability to keep our doors open, it certainly created an increased need for our services from patients who were no longer able to access care. health care providers on which they depended through other providers who were forced to leave the title. Program X, Meltzer said via email.

Rushforth said the Trump administration’s efforts had another effect, which was to send millions of dollars in federal money to pregnancy crisis centers, which critics said misinform people who have pregnancies. unwanted.

Rushforth called the Anti-Abortion and Anti-Contraception Centers Pregnancy Crisis Centers and said they had received millions of Title X funds to provide medically inaccurate information and treatment.

Those of us who pay attention are hopeful that funding will be restored to health care clinics and that clinicians will no longer be prevented from providing medically accurate information, Rushforth said.

Walton said that once the revised regulations are in place, the DOH Family Planning Program will update the clinical protocol to include the new regulations.

Related

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos