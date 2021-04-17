Chinese economy grows 18% in the first quarter





The Chinese economy is back in power after its brief derailment following the emergence of COVID-19. New figures released by the country’s National Bureau of Statistics estimated first-quarter year-over-year growth at an extraordinary rate of 18.3 percent, the fastest expansion in any period since the start. quarterly reports almost three decades ago. While the magnitude of the jump can be explained in part by the contraction in gross domestic product in early 2020 when China’s fight to contain COVID-19 was in full swing, the statistics left no doubt about the success of the reprise. This will be of great interest to sports organizations, which plan to organize a succession of major multi-sport events in the most populous country in the world in the months and years to come. These are led by the Beijing 2022 Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games, now well under a year old, but also include the Hangzhou 2022 Asian Games, the twice postponed Asian Beach Games in Sanya, and the Games. World University 2021 postponed to Chengdu. These plans are despite growing friction over a range of issues between Western governments and the increasingly assertive regime led by Chinese President Xi Jinping. Growing Chinese economy is good news for sports organizations – with the country set to host a series of major multi-sport events in the coming years, including the Beijing 2022 Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games Getty Images The Bureau of Statistics said industrial production rebounded steadily, while the services output index rose 25.3 percent year-over-year in March. Investments in fixed assets in the first quarter increased by 25.6% compared to the previous year. The total value of imports and exports increased by 29.2 percent from the previous year, with the growth rate of exports about twice that of imports. According to the summary of the statistics offices: “Faced with the test of the COVID-19 epidemic in winter and spring and the uncertainties of the external environment, under the strong leadership of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China (CPC) with the Comrade Xi Jinping at its core, all regions and departments have conscientiously implemented the decisions and arrangements made by the CPC Central Committee and the State Council, consolidated and expanded the achievements of prevention and control of COVID-19 as well as economic and social development, and implemented macroeconomic policies in a scientific and targeted manner. “As a result, the economy has achieved a stable performance with a consolidated base and good growth momentum, production demand has been expanded, market vitality has been strengthened, employment and prices are stable and the good -being of populations is strongly guaranteed. “ The Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics are scheduled to take place from February 4 to 20, followed by the Paralympic Winter Games from March 4 to 13.







