Coronavirus | PM calls for more temporary hospitals and isolation centers

New cases rise to 7.6%, deaths 10.2%, according to the health minister as states raise shortages.



Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a late-night meeting on Saturday with senior central and state government officials to review preparedness for the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The meeting was held amid a record increase in the number of cases across the country and several states complaining of a shortage of personnel, medicines and essential equipment to deal with the pandemic.

Various aspects related to medication, oxygen, ventilators and vaccination were discussed and PM stressed that there was no substitute for testing, monitoring and treatment while ordering that all necessary measures be taken to increase the availability of hospital beds for COVID patients. The prime minister also ordered that the additional supply of beds through temporary hospitals and isolation centers be secured, a statement released by the government said.

During the meeting, the PM reviewed the state of the supply of Remdesivir and other drugs and noted that the use of these drugs must be in accordance with approved medical guidelines and that their misuse and black market marketing must be strictly braked.

More oxygen plants

The prime minister ordered the installation of approved medical oxygen plants to be expedited, the statement said, adding that 162 PSA oxygen plants are being installed in 32 states / UTs of PM CARES and that one lakh bottles are being purchased and will be delivered to States soon. Mr. Modi called on all officials to make efforts to use all national capacity, both in the public and private sectors, to speed up vaccine production.

Earlier today, Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said India is currently reporting the highest growth rate of 7.6% of new COVID cases, 1.3 times higher than the 5.5% case growth rate reported in June 2020. The minister added that this is leading to an alarming increase in active cases and also a strong 10.2% growth in the number of COVID deaths.

Dr Vardhan chaired a high-level review meeting with ministers of health from 11 states / UTs from Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Kerala, West Bengal, Delhi, from Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Uttar Pradesh which are reporting an unprecedented surge in new COVID cases.

The ministry added that India now has 2,463 testing laboratories which have a combined daily testing capacity of 15 lakh. The three-tiered health infrastructure to deal with COVID based on severity now includes 2,084 dedicated COVID hospitals (of which 89 are under Center and the rest 1995 with States), 4,043 dedicated COVID health centers and 12,673 care centers COVID. They have 18,52,265 beds in total, including the 4,68974 beds in dedicated COVID hospitals.

The Center donated 34,228 ventilators to states last year. A new supply of rescue machines 1,121 ventilators are to be supplied in Maharashtra, 1,700 in Uttar Pradesh, 1,500 in Jharkhand, 1,600 in Gujarat, 152 in Madhya Pradesh and 230 in Chhattisgarh, the minister said.

At the meeting, the issues of increasing the supply of oxygen cylinders, increasing the supply of Remdesivir in hospitals, increasing the stock of ventilators and increasing the supply of doses vaccines have been raised by almost all states and UTs.

Several states have also demanded consistency in medical oxygen supply lines and price caps for essential drugs like Remdesivir, which they say are sold on the black market at exorbitant prices.

The double mutant strain was a matter of major concern and the Delhi government has requested additional beds in central government hospitals, as was done in 2020 to help overcome the emerging health crisis, noted a statement released by the Ministry of Health.

Also noting the active spike in cases seen since last February, in which most states have now crossed their highest total, Dr Vardhan called on states to plan ahead and increase COVID hospitals, oxygen beds and other relevant infrastructure to cope with any further increase. in cases.

States were urged to look for positive cases with early onset of symptoms so that rapid and effective treatment could stem the deterioration in health. Large containment zones for carrying out community quarantine have also been suggested as a strategy.