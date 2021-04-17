Turkey will continue to develop drone industry after Canada’s ban





Turkey’s arms industry suffered a setback when NATO ally Canada announced this week it was halting sales of advanced drone technologies, but the move is unlikely to hurt sustainably to the sector, the Media Line reported on Friday,citing analysts. While it’s unclear what Canada’s decision will cost Turkey and the country’s drone production, the ban is not disastrous for the Turkeys program, said Aaron Stein, research director at Foreign Policy Research Institute of Philadelphia, at Media Line. On Monday, Canada’s Foreign Ministry said it had canceled export permits to Turkey for parts used in armed drones after the device was used by Azerbaijan in clashes with the Armenia in the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh region last year. According to Stein, the move will not spell financial disaster for Turkey, whose defense industry is booming. Turkey’s arms industry has grown from $ 1 billion to $ 11 billion in annual revenue, including $ 3 billion in exports, since Recep Tayyip Erdoans of the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP ), came to power in 2002. The country is the 14th Carnegie Endowment for International Peace. Turkish company Baykar Makina, owned by the Erdoans in-laws, the Bayraktar family, is the Bayraktar TB2 drone maker that is leading the way in the country’s drone technology. Drones are particularly useful for Ankara, the Media Line said, because they can be produced at low cost, while still allowing the country to reach more battlefields. Turkey has developed its indigenous drones and used them in recent military battles such as in Libya, Syria, Nagorno-Karabakh, as well as in its fight against the banned Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) within its borders. own borders. Turkey’s increased use of drones is also helping President Erdoan strengthen nationalist sentiment by enabling him to promote a more assertive foreign policy, said Muzaffer enel of the Department of Political Science and International Relations at Ankara University. Medipol. Ankara shows its strength by investing in this broad and increasingly ambitious technology and also to show its strength, according to enel.







