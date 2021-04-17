Governor Kemp faces next test from Trump loyalists in Georgia





ATLANTA (AP) Georgias ‘new voting law review kicked off Republican Gov. Brian Kemps’ effort to reconnect with hard-line conservatives angry because he failed to help reverse the loss of Donald Trump in last november. But the new GOP-backed law has failed to appease Trump’s most intense loyalists.

The next measure of their anger and Kemps’s candidacy as he seeks re-election in 2022 was in focus on Saturday, when many local Republican committees across Georgia met to consider the governor’s censure proposals for ne not have canceled the presidential victory of Democrat Joe Bidens in Georgia. The county conventions were held a day after Kemp drew his first main challenger of 2022 after resisting Trump’s wrath for months.

It doesn’t matter what Kemp does, said Conservative activist Debbie Dooley, who is helping lead the censorship effort. The base is angry.

For now, Kemp remains a clear favorite to win his party nomination for a second term. His only announced opponent is former Democratic state lawmaker Vernon Jones, who sought the GOP spotlight by endorsing Trumps’ reelection bid and then embracing false claims by former presidents that the 2020 election had been rigged.

Kemp, meanwhile, took advantage of the fact that Georgia became the first Republican state to adopt new voting procedures designed to tighten the rules around postal voting, among other changes. The governor doubled down amid criticism from business and Major League Baseball’s decision to move its summer All-Star Game from Georgia.

Big business, Kemp said, was afraid of the liberals waking up and canceling the crop.

That was enough to garner applause from some Republicans, especially in suburban Cobb County, where the Atlanta Braves are said to have hosted the All-Star Game. Yet the censorship surge has not subsided.

Two counties in northern Georgia approved the convictions last week. Dooley said she has had talks with Republicans in a few dozen other counties where activists support censorship from Kemp, Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger and Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan. She said the hangar considers it a victory if half a dozen counties go for censorship.

It’s a fraction of Georgia’s 159 counties, but the potential fallout is enough for Kemps’s allies to work within the local Republican ranks to try and push resolutions up.

Ryan Mahoney, Kemps’s senior campaign adviser, said the strategy is to remind grassroots activists that he has been a champion of life, economic growth and opportunity, expanding access to health and now leading the fight against the culture of cancellation.

Jones offered a different assessment of the governor on Friday as he launched his 2022 campaign.

You saw me standing right next to Donald Trump, just like you. I’ve done more as a Tory fighting side-by-side for you and our election, and America first, than the Governor and all those RINOs put together, Jones said. RINO is an acronym for Republican in name only.

Trump has not indicated whether he would approve of Jones.

Jones continued to echo Trump’s attacks that Kemps ‘refusal to help overturn the November election cost Republicans the White House, and Jones added that Kemps’ inaction cost Republicans two rounds of vote in the US Senate in January, which gave the Democrats absolute control of the Capitol.

Those close to Kemp see Jones’ candidacy as perhaps the best type of main challenge for a starter.

With Jones gaining attention, Kemp can raise money and make his case with Tories who might not otherwise be interested. But Jones, they argue, doesn’t come to the game with the same established, high-profile Conservative identity as other figures Trump loyalists have urged to come forward, including former Rep. Doug Collins.

Kemps’s allies, however, recognize the frustrations within the GOP base, and they recognize that re-electing governors is not just about winning the nomination. It could also depend on coming out of a primary with the GOP coalition intact enough to win a competitive general election.

Counties that have already censored Kemp Murray and Whitfield demonstrate the risks.

Trump got 70% of the vote in Whitfield last November. Kemp got an even bigger share at 72% in 2018. The censure resolutions were nevertheless passed 34-2. In neighboring Murray County, Kemps’s 84% ​​voting share in 2018 topped Trumps 82% in November. Murray’s Republicans passed censorship by acclamation, which means no votes recorded.

Kemps’s skyrocketing small-town and rural turnout in 2018, overtaking Trump’s voting shares in less populous counties, was necessary for him to defeat Democrat Stacey Abrams by just 55,000 votes out of 4 million votes. expressed. Trump, with just a slight dip, ended up losing Georgia to Biden by around 12,000 votes out of 5 million votes.

And in their defeats in the Senate in January, former Senators David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler, both seen as insufficiently loyal to Trump by a small slice of Tories, were not even backed by Trump. And their statewide deficit was larger than Abrams’ deficit to Kemp in 2018.

___

Associated Press reporter Jeff Amy contributed.

