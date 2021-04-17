Act now in crisis or lose Red Wall votes, Boris Johnson warned | Greensill

Boris Johnson will lose the confidence of the former Labor voters who helped him place him in Downing Street unless he tackles the burgeoning sleaze crisis which now threatens to engulf his government and the Whitehall machine, a declared today a great conservative.

The warning from Sir Bernard Jenkin, chairman of the powerful Commons Liaison Committee, speaks to growing concern among the Tory ranks about the potential electoral damage to the Tory Party, especially in the so-called Red Wall seats, from any other revelation like the lobbying of David Cameron. scandal.

Details of Camerons’ attempts to pressure Tory ministers on behalf of Australian financier Lex Greensill have been followed in recent days by reports that supposedly independent civil servants have been allowed to take concurrent jobs in the private sector.

Labor is now raising further questions about the financial interests of senior Tories and government advisers, including those of Health Secretary Matt Hancock, Johnsons Advisor on Civil Service Reform Francis Maude, and of the Deputy Chief of Personal Prime Minister, Simone Finn.

Write today ObserverJenkin calls for reform and an end to a situation in which the lines between public and private interests are unclear.

Lex Greensill had access to Whitehall. Photograph: Ian Tuttle / REX / Shutterstock

There is nothing wrong with a private citizen wanting to earn money, but we have a system that has blurred the lines between public service and private gain, he says, describing the situation. current as shameful and utterly corrosive to public confidence in government. .

In a clear warning to the Prime Minister and a blow to Cameron and his chancellor, George Osborne, Jenkin adds: It should matter to Boris Johnson. He doesn’t need to pose as a saint, but his Red Wall voters, who gave him his majority, will start firing him unless he can show he’s more open, more transparent, and very different from the disconnected elite. he won in the 2016 referendum and ousted the government.

Labor is demanding answers to a series of questions regarding Johnsons’ own team ahead of several looming parliamentary inquiries into the Greensill-Cameron saga.

Shadow cabinet minister Rachel Reeves on Saturday night demanded to know what checks were made before Lord Maude was appointed to an unpaid post, advising Johnson on Whitehall reform when he runs a company Francis Maude Associates (FMA) which advises foreign governments on how to be more efficient.

She believes Maude can dramatically increase the marketability of her business by educating potential clients about her role in No 10 and her contacts there. Reeves also asks a similar question about Lady Finn, who is a friend of Maude’s and owns a 35% stake in her business.

Matt Hancock is one of the top Tories embroiled in the Greensill lobbying crisis. Photograph: Reuters

We need urgent clarification from the government on these roles and full transparency on what has been done on due diligence, to avoid any potential conflict of interest, perceived or real, Reeves said. .

Downing Street insists there is no conflict of interest in either case and that no rules have been broken.

In a new twist on Saturday night, the Cabinet Office suggested that Maude has now completed her role as an adviser. Lord Maude carried out a brief review on how to increase the efficiency and effectiveness of government functions and controls, he said.

the Guardian also revealed that the man who was appointed by Boris Johnson to speak out on the Greensill lobbying scandal as part of an independent investigation is a member of the board of directors of a private bank that has close ties to the conservative Party. Finn served on its board of directors until recently.

Shadow Health Secretary Jonathan Ashworth expressed concerns on Saturday evening over Hancocks’ involvement in a family business, in which he has a 15% stake, which uses the NHS logo on its website.

Ashworth said there was a risk of a conflict of interest. Hancock says there is no conflict and no rules have been broken.

Meg Hillier, who chairs the powerful public accounts committee, said Treasury officials seeing MPs this week were to explain why Greensill Capital appeared to have received a special hearing as she tried to access government programs. Several meetings were held with Lex Greensill before he was kicked out of a diet. However, the British Business Bank later granted him access to another government guaranteed loan program. Greensill was one of only two unregulated banks to get money through one of the schemes, Hillier said.

Sir Bernard Jenkin calls for reform of the lobbying system. Photograph: British Parliament / Jessica Taylor / PA

The question is why. The Covid crisis does not mean that we have to reduce transparency because it is difficult. In fact, we should be more transparent at times like this.

We had a couch policy, which was criticized for being too informal. Now we have the WhatsApp policy. When it comes to the Treasurys’ handling of Greensill, they need to be very clear as to why they kept meeting someone if the answer was still no.

the Observer was told Greensill would be prepared to participate in inquiries into his role in the Cameron government and his subsequent ties to the former prime minister.

A spokesperson for the Greensill family said: Lex would be happy to help the UK government investigate these matters and set the record straight.