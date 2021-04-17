Tech Giants Happy To Make Modis Offer In Exchange For Access To Indian Market | Facebook

For decades, India has been the poster child of democratic development: a poor, sprawling and ethnically diverse country that has nonetheless had regular elections and peaceful transfers of power, hallmarks of a functioning, well-functioning democracy. than with the defects inherent in such a system, including a single dominant. party of Congress. And then, in May 2014, Narendra Modi, head of the BJP, was elected, brought to power on a standard neoliberal platform of modernization, privatization and liberalization of the economy, cutting social budgets, lowering taxes on companies, abolishing wealth taxes, etc.

Election Modis, wrote the August diary Foreign police, marked a crucial stage in the development of his country. He was the first leader since independence to command a parliamentary majority in the lower house that did not belong to the Congress party of the founders of India, Mohandas Gandhi and Jawaharlal Nehru. After 65 years, a dynastic founding party was subsumed by new blood. But in the six years since his first election (he was re-elected in 2019), the newspaper continued, it has become clear that his leadership style poses an existential threat to the world’s largest democracy. Thanks to his hugely successful promotion of Hindutva ideology, Modi is on the verge of remaking India into a Russian-led democracy, retaining all the pitfalls of democracy while functioning as a de facto autocracy.

Quite like Hungary, in fact. Looking at his file, Modi seems to have followed the playbook of Viktor Orbn, the prime minister of this country, except that Modi added religious and ethnic dimensions to his program. But the formula seems quite similar, based on a strong electoral majority and weak parliamentary opposition. The formula is to promise economic reform and then, when it falters, suppress the opposition, control the mainstream and then social media and undermine the justice system. To this, Modi added his own style: a radical and sustained use of Internet shutdowns hamper the mobilization of the opposition. And, so far, the strategy seems to be working: Last year, Freedom House, an organization that continuously monitors the health of democracies, ruled that India was a free society. This year, the country’s rating is partly free.

All of this impales America’s tech giants, especially Amazon, Facebook, Google and Netflix, on the horns of an ethical dilemma. For them, India represents a huge market bigger than China, in a way, due to the Communist Party’s firm grip on the operations of tech companies in its jurisdiction. The Indian market, less centrally controlled, has enormous growth potential. But to thrive there, companies must find a compromise with an authoritarian government that does not tolerate criticism, let alone the opposition.

In February, Modis administration announced sweeping new rules to regulate social media companies, streaming services and digital media. Businesses will be required to acknowledge receipt of requests for removal of illegal and violent content and disinformation within 24 hours and provide a full remedy within 15 days. In sensitive cases such as those surrounding sexually explicit content, companies will be required to remove the content within 24 hours and will also be required to appoint resident compliance, contacts and grievances officers whose names and contact details will be shared with New Delhi. official concerns. Each will also need to set up a local office in India, which means they will have staff on the ground who can be arrested and jailed.

For Facebook, with its long history of easygoing bullies, this shouldn’t be too much of a problem. A recently revealed internal memo posted by Sophie Zhang, a former employee who was a data scientist on the company’s false commitment to integrity team, reveals how relaxed Facebook was about the activities of supporters of Donald Trump and foreign autocrats from Honduras, Azerbaijan and Ukraine on his platform. Zhang also observed a lack of will on the part of senior leaders to protect democratic processes in small countries. So the Facebook boss and the Indian Prime Minister will undoubtedly get along very well. After all, they’re both autocrats.

Twitter, for its part, had a brief flirtation with the ruling regime’s challenge. But in the end, he seems to have bowed to the facts on the ground. In any case, after being retained by the government for non-compliance, the company has blocked 1,398 accounts out of 1,435 that were reported by the IT ministry for allegedly spreading false information about farmer protests that angered the government.

Ultimately, of course, all American tech companies agree with Donald Trump on at least one thing: Principles are for losers.

