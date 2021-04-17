Poisonous extremism for society: Governor of Punjab – Pakistan





Posted on April 17, 2021 7:35 p.m.

Poisonous extremism for society: Governor of Punjab

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar has said extremism is poisonous to the very fabric of society and that ulemas should play their part to end radicalism in the country.

Speaking to the media after inquiring about the health of injured police officers at Jinnah Hospital on Saturday, he said the protest was a right of every citizen, but the violent protests were not tolerable.

These police officers were injured during violent demonstrations by activists of a banned politico-religious party.

The governor said that promoting religious harmony and moderation would ensure peace and stability in the country, adding that anti-Pakistani forces do not want peace in Pakistan, but all segments of society must work together to eradicate extremism.

He said the government, headed by Prime Minister Imran Khan, had raised its voice in all international forums to protect the honor of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (pbuh).

Ch Sarwar said the government has consulted with ulemas in every important decision-making process and will continue to do so.

He said some 70,000 Rehmatul-Lil Aalameen scholarships worth Rs.5.5 billion would be awarded annually to underprivileged students.

To a question, he said the government had always approached demonstrations by political and religious parties, including those of Maulana Fazlur Rehman and his party and that it had never created obstacles, adding that the attack public property and security forces under the guise of a demonstration was unacceptable. “The government must guarantee law and order in the country in the event of violent protests,” he added.

On another question, Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar said that banning a party was the prerogative of the federation and that the federal government looked at all issues and that all decisions would be made in accordance with the law and the Constitution. .

“I salute the soldiers, police and Rangers, who are fighting on the front lines to maintain law and order in the country. I met the injured police officers today and pray that they will recover quickly, ”he added.

Previously, Governor Ch Sarwar went to Jinnah Hospital and inquired about the injured police personnel and assured them that the government will fully ensure the provision of all facilities and medical care.

