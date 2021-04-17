Lawyer gestures with QAnon and receives standing ovation





Lin Wood repeatedly drew a “Q” symbol with his finger during a conference, Newsweek reported. The lawyer also referred to “ Q ” on several occasions and falsely claimed that Trump was still president. The symbol “Q” is associated with the discredited far-right conspiracy theory “QAnon”. See more stories on the Insider business page.

Lin Wood, a far-right lawyer and staunch ally of former President Donald Trump, sent an audience into a frenzy when he made “ Q ” gestures during a speech at the convention on Friday, according to Newsweek.

The Georgian lawyer, who gained notoriety for spreading election misinformation and calling for the execution of former Vice President Mike Pence, spoke at the Conservative Health and Freedom conference at Rhema Bible College in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

He repeatedly drew a “Q” symbol in their tune with his right index finger, Newsweek reported.

The letter “Q” has become synonymous with the far-right conspiracy movement “QAnon”. Followers of this discredited conspiracy theory believe that a mythical cabal of satanic pedophiles, believed to be part of the “deep state,” are working together to undermine former President Donald Trump.

During Wood’s speech, Newsweek reported, he referred to “Q” on several occasions.

“He [God] will reborn you in the spirit world and create exactly the person he wanted you to be, “said Wood, according to the outlet.” This is your Q. “

The audience, Newsweek said, then began to applaud and rose to a standing ovation as they continued to ring the bell and draw the letter.

“It’s Q. What does this Q mean?” he would have continued. “Never lose hope on this country.”

A Trump supporter holds up a large QAnon sign as he queues to see President Donald J. Trump at his rally on August 2, 2018 / Rick Loomis / Getty Images

Wood then falsely claimed that Trump was still in power. “He won the presidency and he’s the person we the people have chosen,” Wood said, according to Newsweek. “Donald J. Trump is still the President of the United States of America. He is your President.”

He also used the speech to target Dr Anthony Fauci, the White House’s chief medical adviser, and to compare himself to Hebrew King David, the outlet said.

Wood, who is best known for painting a fake account of a stolen election by filing unsuccessful lawsuits, is no stranger to controversy.

He was permanently banned from using Twitter after violating a suspension by inciting violence, BuzzFeed News reported.

The Georgia State Bar is also considering disciplining him for imploring supporters to target members of the institution, Insider’s Connor Perrett previously reported.

The health and freedom conference devoted to opposing the government’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic and loss of freedoms is due to end on Saturday evening with a mask-burning ceremony.

