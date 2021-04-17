Politics
Epidemiologist on public discourse Participate in Ligue 1: Don’t dare
Jakarta, CNN Indonesia –
EpidemiologistUniversity of Indonesia (UI) Hermawan Saputra said now was not the time for audiences to watch it liveLeague 1 2021 of the stadium. The reason for this is that the ovid-19 pandemic is not yet over.
According to him, this activity still has the potential to increase the peak of Covid-19 cases in Indonesia, even if the government or organizers impose GeNose testing requirements before entering the stadium.
Hermawan’s statement was in response to President Joko Widodo’s instruction, which allowed spectators to be physically present at the stadium.
“GeNose prerequisites? Not to mention GeNose, even though the PCR is negative, there should still be no crowds and crowds in the stands with thousands of spectators,” Hermawan told CNNIndonesia.com, Saturday (17/4).
“To be honest, Indonesia is not yet under control (the pace of Covid-19), so don’t be too brave,” he added.
From different points of view, Hermawan thinks it is difficult to control the audience to be in order in the stadium. Because, according to him, nothing guarantees that the public will not be carried away by the crowd during the match.
“Football is very sensitive, it is not the right time for spectators at the stadium. There must be thousands of people. It is difficult to manage due to the various origins and motivations,” he said. he declares.
Hermawan explained that football involves two teams who will bring their respective spectators. Not to mention, he said, that many football fans are fanatics.
“There is a crowd, a crowd, shouting, talking, screaming, it’s very difficult if you look at things from the point of view of current health,” he said.
In addition, he also advised the government and the organizers of Ligue 1 to think about the establishment of football leagues in various worlds.
According to him, even countries that can control the pace of Covid-19 have not yet adopted this policy.
Although cases still exist, there has not been a single league in Europe that allows live hearings, even though the cases of Covid-19 in countries on the Blue Continent are considered to be under control or have passed the Mountain peak.
“Look, European countries like the English, Italian and Spanish leagues don’t have an audience, only players,” he said.
Previously, President Joko Widodo issued an instruction so that Ligue 1 2021 could be watched by the public and responded promptly with PT Liga Indonesia Baru (LIB). One of the options that LIB is currently reviewing is that potential Ligue 1 2021 viewers will be tested using GeNose.
President and CEO of PT LIB, Akhmad Hadian Lukita, Friday (16/4). Lukita said audience options for La Liga 1 2021 are being carefully considered. PT LIB will also seek advice from the Ministry of Health.
“So far, we’re still reviewing it, because this study for us has to be really comprehensive. Don’t take it in half. Because we are studying it until the audience can come in, who ‘he was vaccinated, or antigen, or GeNose. ”Lukita told CNNIndonesia.com
Meanwhile, Covid-19 cases in Indonesia are still relatively high. As of April 17, 2021, daily positive Covid-19 cases have increased by 5,041 cases with a total of 1,599,763 cases, while recoveries have increased by 5,963 cases and deaths have increased by 132 cases.
(yla / sfr)
[Gambas:Video CNN]
