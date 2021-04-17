Turkey’s Crypto Payments Ban Comes into Force April 30 by BTC Peer





Turkey’s ban on crypto payments will take effect on April 30

According to Resmi Gazethe, the official gazette of the Turkish government, the country’s central bank has finally banned the use of cryptocurrencies, for example for transactions. The Central Bank of the Republic of Turkey issued several restrictions on cryptocurrency transactions on Friday. As a result of the ban, payment service providers operating in Turkey will be prevented from incorporating digital assets ‘directly or indirectly’ into their services. The ban will go into effect on April 30. Although payment for goods and services with cryptocurrencies is banned in Turkey, the announcement does not say whether the restriction extends to cryptocurrency trading. One would assume that crypto trading will still be legal in the country. An English translation of the report reads as follows: Payment service providers may not develop business models in such a way that crypto assets are used directly or indirectly in the provision of payment services and the issuance of electronic money, and may not provide any services related to these. business models. Recall that Turkey made the headlines a few weeks ago after Google (NASDAQ 🙂 looked for Bitcoins in the country. The renewed interest in the main digital currency came after President Recep Tayyip Erdogan sacked Naci Agbal, the governor of the country’s central bank. Turkey is grappling with high inflation and experts believe the ban will only spark a new wave of interest in Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies. Continue reading on BTC peers

