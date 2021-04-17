Govt, PML-N in a new verbal slugfest





RAWALPINDI / LAHORE:

The Sharif family’s Jati Umra estate has sparked yet another verbal duel between the PTI government and its political enemy, the PML-N.

Both sides stepped up rhetoric on Saturday as Federal Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry threatened to press charges against PML-N leader Rana Sanaullah, who called his bluff daring him to carry out the threat.

Rana is said to have threatened the main administrator of the Punjab with the cancellation of the lease of the domain of Jati Umrah. Chief Minister Usman Buzdar, however, said his administration would not bow to any pressure.

Rana claimed that the Punjab government canceled the 60-year-old allocation of a plot of land within the compound of the Sharif family’s Jati Umrah estate without following legal procedures.

Speaking at a press conference, he said no legal advice had been issued to the former owner of the land, Waheeda Begum, who sold it to Begum Shamim Akhtar.

He made a veiled threat to the provincial chief secretary and the Lahore commissioner, who he said were “officers of integrity”, saying that a government official should not work like PTI workers.

“Chief Secretary, you and your children will live here,” Rana said. “Commissioner Lahore, you have a career ahead of you and you will live here too, unlike Imran Khan, whose children are abroad and he too will be leaving Pakistan at the end of his term.”

“If tomorrow these government agents use the excuse that they were under pressure, it would not be acceptable [to the PML-N],” he added.

Fawad Chaudhry was quick to react. Rana Sanaullah threatened the Chief Secretary of Punjab, the Commissioner of Lahore and other officers and a case is reportedly registered against him under the anti-terrorism law and related laws.

“Instructions are given [to lodge the case against Rana]», Declared the minister, while speaking after a visit to the Rawalpindi DHQ hospital, where he went to inquire about the state of health of the police officers injured during the recent violent demonstrations in the province.

“No one can be allowed to intimidate government officials and their families,” the minister said. “If he wants to play politics, he must do so within the limits of the Constitution and respect the law,” he added, answering a question.

“Often, Rana Sanaullah is interested in acting as [Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) founder] Altaf Hussain, ”he declared. “If there are derogatory remarks about institutions, or if agents are threatened or if institutions are blackmailed, then surely there will be action,” he added.

Read also: “ No operation in progress at Jati Umra ”

Chaudhry said there was no plan to demolish a house in Jati Umra. However, he warned that no one would be “allowed to occupy state land”.

Chaudhry explained that action was being taken in light of a report presented to the prime minister a few months ago that some members of the National Assembly had occupied state land, including the Khokhar brothers.

The prime minister had ordered an investigation into the matter, the minister said, adding that the government of Punjab had acted as a result of the investigation, marked by the prime minister and land worth billions of rupees have been recovered from the invaders.

Likewise, he pointed out, it was learned that the state lands of Jati Umra were transferred in the name of an old woman, which was a benami transaction, and then the land was transferred in the name of the mother of Nawaz Sharif.

The Revenue Ministry said the land had been donated illegally, the minister continued. Notices were served and the related procedure was being adopted to reclaim the land and the other party had the right to challenge the process, which they did.

Chaudhry stressed that the government’s job was to investigate and after submitting the details to the courts, adding that later it was up to the courts to decide the matter.

In a statement in Lahore, Chief Minister Buzdar said Rana’s remarks about government officials were aimed at covering up their corruption, which he described as “very regrettable and immoral”.

“No government official would succumb to the pressure of corrupt gangs,” he said and warned that those who made threats would be severely treated. “Threats are illegal, the era of harassment and dismissal is over. Now everything is done on the basis of merit.

Buzdar said opposition leaders faced a dilemma after being exposed for their corruption. “Blaming government officials for covering up their corruption is wrong,” he said, adding that he was with “honest and hard-working officials.”

Rana challenged Chaudhry to carry out his threat. He asked him to become the plaintiff in the terrorism case against him. “I will maintain my position … threats cannot hold me back.”

Also read: Police tighten the knot around land grabbers

PML-N spokesman Marryum Aurangzeb spoke about the Prime Minister’s hard-hitting speeches as he organized the Dharna in the federal capital from August to December 2014 and the incidents of violence, including attacks on the siege of the PTV.

“Before registering a terrorism case against the president of the PML-N Punjab, Rana Sanaullah, the imposed government of the PTI must prosecute Imran. [Khan] who is leaking in a terrorism case, ”she said in a series of tweets, while responding to Chaudhry’s statement.

