The co-chair of the government’s coronavirus events testing group is a Tory donor linked to Boris Johnson





The co-chair of a government group tasked with testing big events is a Conservative Party donor linked to Boris Johnson. David Ross co-chairs the Events Research Program (ERP) which is overseen by the Department of Digital, Culture, Media and Sport, and tests the return of events to the coronavirus era. Co-founder of Carphone Warehouse, he has had relationships with the Prime Minister and other senior party leaders for at least 15 years. Last year, Johnson wondered if Ross had funded a vacation to Mustique with Carrie Symonds. The Prime Minister had recorded the trip as a gift of 15,000 from Ross. Ross later denied it and said he helped Johnson find accommodation on the private island: Meanwhile, while mayor of London, Johnson appointed Ross to the London 2012 Olympic Games organizing committee. And the Prime Minister isn’t the only member of the party Ross is linked to. In 2014, the then education secretary, Michael Gove, wanted to appoint Ross as head of the Ofsted school inspectorate. But since Ross also runs the David Ross Foundation, which is responsible for around 30 free academies and schools, it was decided that would be a conflict of interest. Read more: Under the leadership of David Camerons, he was also a member of the Leaders Group, a network in which top donors were rewarded with access to the PM in exchange for donations. Ross gave Cameron gifts when he was Prime Minister, transporting him from London to West Yorkshire by helicopter, for example. Ross, who has an estimated fortune of $ 1 billion, also donated hundreds of thousands of pounds to the Conservative Party, including 250.00 for the 2019 election campaign and a donation of 10,000 to Johnson in July 2020. His involvement in the ERP comes against a backdrop of growing concerns about cronyism within the Conservative government. This week it was revealed that Health Secretary Matt Hancock owns shares in a company owned by his sister, which also has contracts with the NHS. < style="display:block;padding-top:66.6857%"/> Health Secretary Matt Hancock speaks at a press conference on March 17, 2021. (PENNSYLVANIA) Meanwhile, the Labor Party is calling for a full investigation, after it was revealed that former Prime Minister David Cameron had lobbied government ministers on behalf of Greensill Capital. As part of a network that is still emerging, it was also revealed that Bill Crothers was working as a senior official in the Cabinet Office while working part-time for Greensill Capital. He then became a director of the company. And this isn’t the first time Ross has been linked to cronyism. In 2011, the National Gallery added a portrait of Ross to its permanent collection while he served on the gallery’s board of directors as a trustee. According to a notice posted on the government website: The Events Research Program aims to examine the risk of transmission of Covid-19 through attending events and explores ways to enable people to attend a range of events. events in complete safety. The program runs eight pilot events between April and May and uses them to develop data on the reopening of the events industry. On Saturday April 17th, a thousand fans attended the World Snooker Championship in Sheffield, and while a third of the venues’ capacity was used and participants were tested and left behind, no masks were worn during the event. The other co-chair of the group is Sir Nicholas Hytner, theater director. Indy100 contacted DCMS for comment.

