Is the United States Unfair to Pakistan?





Pakistan has an advantage in South Asia given its geostrategic location and no matter how hard the various lobbies working against Pakistan, it simply becomes impossible to ignore Pakistan.

We have seen over the years that the United States has been quite unfair with Pakistan and has taken a hard line in some cases. Many analysts predicted Joe Bidens’ victory in the US election, and they observed this as a shift in US policy in South Asia.

Joe Biden, during his tenure as Vice President of the United States, has worked with the Pakistani government in many instances and has a good working relationship as well as a good understanding of this region.

Let’s be clear on one thing, it won’t just be Joe Bidens’ decision on how to follow Pakistan, as it will have a big impact on the American establishment and the lobbies working in the United States. Moreover, it would be irresponsible to rule out the number of Indians working under the Biden administration.

Surrounded by an Indian hall

The people who claim that the American president will have more say and that he will reverse the pressure exerted by the American establishment by the Indian and Israeli lobby and go out of their way to support Pakistan or even be fair, are totally wrong. .

If we look at Trump’s tenure, although Prime Minister Imran Khan has a good relationship with him as they have met on several occasions and exchanged phone calls, Trump has failed to restart US military aid. in Pakistan, which amounted to about $ 2.6 billion.

Despite sharing good relations during Trump’s tenure, Imran Khan was still unable to craft an effective policy on the Kashmir issue. Trump was not allowed to take a stand because he was surrounded by lobbyists to freely support India and let them be barbarians in Kashmir.

This proves the argument that Biden will not be able to be fair to Pakistan even if he wants to and this is on record, Pakistan has done no harm to the United States, in fact, he argued. the United States in the war on terrorism.

The Pakistani economy has suffered a damaging punch due to the entry into the US War on Terrorism and is still suffering the aftershocks of that punch. Pakistan has lost many soldiers, police, politicians and civilians in this war and despite loyalty the United States has remained unfair to Pakistan just for its own purposes in this region.

Pakistan’s role in the Afghan question

The United States will withdraw its military troops from Afghanistan and although it did not silence Pakistan before announcing it, the United States Secretary of Defense, Lloyd Smith, mentioned the importance of Pakistan in its geostrategic positioning and its role in the Afghan peace process.

Pakistan has continued to play its part in bringing the United States and the Taliban on one page to negotiate. It was all at the will of the United States.

Now, what would be the outcome of this negotiation and how it will play out in this region, especially after the US military withdrawal from Afghanistan, is something that we cannot control or predict, but despite the fact that the Pakistan has played its role of mediation between the two parties.

Pakistan deserves all the credit for making this possible and what we have witnessed is an effort to keep Pakistan out of this process now.

The Afghan peace process and the US military withdrawal will have a large-scale impact on Pakistan-US relations. It can be good or bad.

Control China’s power in the region

It’s no secret that the United States wants to defeat China and stop its emergence as a global superpower. The United States supports India and supports India in all ways in order to stop China.

India itself does not have personal or historical issues with China that cannot be resolved. The clash in Ladakh between China and India – which caught the attention of international media – not even a single soldier was damaged on either side, ultimately it was resolved without hype and news in global media.

This shows that all Indian aggression against China is fulfilling the wishes of the United States, not India. With India supported by the United States, Pakistan needs a bigger country for its trade and economic activities. Pakistan therefore sees China as its future.

Pakistan finds it impossible to leave China to join the United States because of their massive support for India. The previous US government under Trump even said that the CPEC project, which is really important to Pakistan’s trade, economy, wealth creation and jobs, was a debt trap for Pakistan.

Pakistan has been immune from the blacklist so far because of China. Pakistan has worked on the FATF decisions and made huge differences.

Pakistan has worked hard to get off the FATF gray list and despite many efforts and an agreement on conditions, Pakistan is still in danger of being blacklisted.

Balancing things in South Asia is really important for Joe Biden and his administration.

It is not possible to move forward with all of your weight on one side. This will create instability in South Asia. The lack of balance in the region can be detrimental for the future, especially given the importance of Pakistan in Afghanistan.

Fahad Qureshi is an academic, analyst and journalist from MPhil. He has expertise in national and international politics. The author can be contacted at [email protected] The opinions expressed in this article are the property of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the editorial policy of Global Village Spaces.

