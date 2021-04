“I hope it doesn’t happen next week”

A month after his appointment, US Ambassador to Turkey Hassan Murad Mergan acknowledged the strained relations between the two NATO allies. “I know the differences between the two countries. I’m not naive to ignore them or to say there are no differences, Mergan said. Mercan cited President Joe Biden’s pledge to reinvest in the Atlantic Alliance, citing Afghanistan and Syria as potential venues for cooperation. The ambassador’s comments have reached a low point in US-Turkish relations. Ankara’s face in Washington has been shaken by Turkey’s military campaign against PKK terrorists in northeastern Syria and by the ongoing US lawsuits against Turkey’s state-owned bank. Almost three months later, Biden – once described by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan as “autonomous” – has yet to challenge his Turkish opponent. US Presidential Candidate Joe Biden: ‘We’re going to defeat Erdogan this way’ a

US says Turkey’s purchase of Russian-made S-400 missile defense system is a major source of tension, threatening NATO air defense capabilities and endangering fighter safety F-35. Ingredient in the Mediterranean “Eastern Mediterranean gas is an economic resource if Turkey is part of the big picture,” Mergan said. “Gas from the Eastern Mediterranean is currently a resource that anyone can use, which will improve stability in the region with the participation of Turkey. Otherwise, it is economically impossible, very difficult to achieve. We will continue to talk about this issue for the next 10 years, 20 years, 30 years. “ Asked about the problems with Greece, Mergan said at a recent press conference that the Greek foreign minister had “exaggerated” some claims, but that “we are ultimately neighbors”. “Turkish-Greek relations are completely different,” Mergan said. We will continue to talk about these differences, but the approach must be goodwill. Position in Ukraine “Turkey’s position on Ukraine is well known. We want a united Ukraine, ”he said, stressing his country’s relations with Russia. Next week, US-Turkey relations could take another step forward if Biden, the first US president to recognize the so-called “Armenian genocide,” kept his election promise. April 24 is the anniversary of the so-called Armenian question. “I hope that doesn’t happen,” Mergan said. Bron: Al-Monitor a

