Insulting the Prophet should be the same as denying the Holocaust: Khan





Western governments should treat people who insult Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) the same as those who deny the Holocaust, Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan said yesterday. Posting caricatures of Prophet Muhammad (pbuh), Khan said insulting the Prophet (pbuh) has hurt Muslims around the world. “We Muslims have the greatest love and respect for our Prophet (pbuh),” he tweeted. The Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) group was banned Thursday after days of violent protests in which four police officers were killed. The radical party orchestrated a campaign of several months for the expulsion of the French ambassador to protest against The defense of the publication of the cartoons by President Emmanuel Macron: “I call on the Western governments who have banned any negative comments on the holocaust to use the same standards to punish deliberations. spreading their message of hatred against Muslims by abusing our Prophet (PBUH), ”Khan tweeted. Denying the Holocaust is illegal in several European countries – including Germany and France – and offenders can be jailed. Khan suggested that the government had not banned TLP because it disagreed with TLP’s motivation, but rather with its methods. “Let me make it clear to people at home and abroad: our government only took action against the TLP under our anti-terrorism law when it challenged the state’s mandate and used violence.” and street attacks “No one can be above the law and the Constitution.” Meanwhile, the French community in Pakistan is torn between disbelief, fear and boredom in reaction to their embassy’s call for them to leave the country after this week’s Francophobic riots by an extremist party. Most, it seems, have decided to stay put. In a terse three-line email accompanied by the words “urgent”, the embassy in Islamabad on Thursday recommended its nationa Ls and French companies are temporarily leaving Pakistan, due to “serious threats”. The email, which did not specify the nature of the risks, caused shock and consternation among the few hundred French people. taught French at the American school in Islamabad for three years, was first alerted to the advice of the Embassy by a student. “I will not hide from you that at the beginning I felt a little fear, panic,” he told AFP. It’s not my first foreign country – I did a lot before coming to Pakistan – but I was really shocked. I didn’t expect to experience this. “His first thought was to pack his bags and leave, but after discussing the situation with colleagues, he said that reason had prevailed over emotion.” The Pakistanis around me advised me to stay, ”he said. “They told me they were going to protect me.” It was very touching to see the solidarity around me, people who told me: “We are here for you, don’t worry, we will defend you”. The embassy announcement came after days of violent protests orchestrated by the radical Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) after the arrest in Lahore on Monday of leader Saad Rizvi, who called for a march on the capital to demand the expulsion of the French ambassador. Many French people contacted by AFP questioned the timing of the embassy’s message when the Pakistani government had just announced the TLP ban and appeared to have the situation under control. “Yes, there are a lot of risks to living here,” Quarantotti said, “but we don’t need to panic the French community with poorly chosen words. “We wonder a little why France needed to make this message known at the international level, when it could have given a much more discreet message to (French) His compatriot Julien – an assumed name because he does not wish disclose his identity – also chose to stay put. “It’s a recommendation, so I won’t be leaving,” he told AFP. He also turned down his employer’s offer. to repatriate him to Europe or to put armed guards in front of his home. “Anyway, since October, November, these are ups and downs. We will therefore wait for things to calm down “, declared the resident of Islamabad.” The watchword is vigilance, “added Laurent Cinot, consultant for the World Bank who arrived in the capital less than two months ago. no ordinary Pakistanis, only TLP. Another Frenchman living in Lahore – who is not allowed to give his name or that of his French company for security reasons – has spent nearly ten years in Pakistan in two stages. I haven’t really panicked for a long time, ”he said. However, he is the only French national contacted by AFP who will leave – on the orders of his employers. For Cinot, the embassy’s message will have an unfortunate effect. to send another very negative image of Pakistan to France. “He doesn’t deserve it because, honestly, it’s a beautiful country with some pretty fascinating and kind people … extremely kind,” he said.

