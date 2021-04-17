Territorial planning must take into account the citizen aspects





Jakarta, IDN Times – President Joko “Jokowi” Widodo said that regional planning is not only to design the construction of buildings, but also to create a place for the community to live. This was expressed by Jokowi during a speech on the anniversary of the Indonesian Association of Planning Experts on Saturday (4/4/2021). “We all know that planning is not just about build a building, not just the design of a building construction. Planning is build the environmentJokowi said in the video uploaded to the Presidential Secretariat’s YouTube channel. Also read: Jokowi to regional managers: don’t send the APBD to every department 1. Jokowi calls on regional and urban planning to build a place of life likely to affect public health President Joko Widodo made a presentation while he was the keynote speaker at the Indonesia Digital Economy Summit 2020 in Jakarta, Thursday (2/27/2020) (ANTARA FOTO / Restu P) Jokowi said that planning a region and city is about building a place to live that can affect public health, social interactions, cultural roots, economic efficiency and comfort of life that affects happiness. and the creativity of its citizens. “Planning must take into account the culture of the people, must take into account the history, take into account the economic structure of the community and many other aspects,” Jokowi said. 2. Jokowi reminds him not to let urban or regional planning leave outsiders in their own villages President Joko Widodo chaired a closed-door meeting at the Presidential Office in Jakarta on Wednesday (2/26/2020) (ANTARA FOTO / Sigid Kurniawan) Former DKI Governor Jakarta reminded him not to let regional and urban planning alienate people from their own villages. Don’t let planning, he continued, trigger traffic jams and make the cost of living more expensive and unhealthy. Continue reading the article below Editor’s choices “Don’t let planning be blown away by technological developments that are not integrated with the needs of the community,” Jokowi said. 3. Jokowi said the most important thing in planning is smart design President Joko Widodo (ANTARA PHOTO / Sigid Kurniawan) Then Jokowi mentioned the popularity of the designation smart city and Smart home. In this regard, he said that the fundamental part of smart city is smart design. A design which can offer perfect comfort to its citizens and which is assisted by other digital devices. “Likewise, if the coverage area is extended to the provincial level, clever province and also when it is upgraded to the national level, clever Indonesia, design clever. Clever culturally, clever socially and clever economically. And then backed by technology, including internet automation things which increases the happiness of its citizens, ”Jokowi explained. 4. Jokowi wants the new capital to be designed with smart design Design of a new capital (YouTube / Presidential Secretariat) Therefore, Jokowi urged Indonesian cities to be smartly designed. One of them concerns the new capital of East Kalimantan. “Let’s design the new capital of East Kalimantan into a real city and region clever design, which has become a pioneer of the city, which has become a world reference. Last for both of us to do clever Indonesia, ”Jokowi said. Also Read: Jokowi Calls on Regions to Increase Labor-Intensive Employment Programs







