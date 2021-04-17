Prime Minister and Police Chairman to step up climate advocacy to coincide with US summit





B ritain must step up its advocacy to encourage world leaders to adopt more ambitious goals to tackle the biggest challenge of climate change. Prime Minister’s climate change czar Alok Sharma will visit Japan this week as the UK seeks to build support ahead of an upcoming US environment conference followed by the G7 meeting in Cornwall in June. At US President Joe Bidens’ Climate Leaders Summit on Thursday, Boris Johnson will personally urge his global counterparts to go further to maintain momentum on moving global action to tackle global warming, Downing said Street. No 10 said the UK, which hosts the big Cop26 climate summit in Glasgow in November, was using all international channels to call on every country to set ambitious emission reduction targets in order to achieve net zero carbon production by mid-century. . The climate crisis is the biggest challenge we face and it is our duty to tackle it READ MORE Police Chairman Sharma is due to meet with Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga to advocate for strong climate policies and ask him to follow the UK’s lead in phasing out coal power. He is also due to meet with other government ministers, business leaders and civil society to highlight Japan’s key role in leading international efforts to tackle climate change, officials said. Mr Sharma said: The US Leaders’ Climate Summit is a major event in this vital year for climate action on the route from Cop26 to Glasgow. The climate crisis is the biggest challenge we face and it is our duty to tackle it. There are also great opportunities as we seek to rebuild greener by accelerating our transition to a greener future, investing in new technologies and creating millions of new jobs around the world. We are making progress, but we are not there yet, there is still a lot to do. < style="display:block;padding-top:71.5815%"/> Police Chairman Alok Sharma / PA wire We need to turn ambition into action, and together this week we look to raise global climate ambition, maintain the momentum we’ve already seen, and make sure we keep 1.5 degrees close at hand. The former business secretary has, despite international travel restrictions due to the coronavirus, made a number of visits to see foreign leaders in recent weeks. He visited Costa Rica, Ethiopia, Nigeria, South Korea, Nepal and India as part of the UK climate mission, No 10 said. Officials said 80 countries had made net zero commitments, covering 65% of global carbon emissions, more than triple since the UK took over the COP presidency in December 2019. Ahead of the November meeting, the UK is also calling on donor countries to deliver on their pledge to secure $ 100 billion (72 billion) in public finances and release the trillions needed to support developing countries and help achieve the objectives of the Paris Agreement.

