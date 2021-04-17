A telephone conversation to pilot a new journey





(LAST NAME – News in Asia) By Qi Zhenhong, Chinese Ambassador to Sri Lanka On the evening of March 29, Chinese President Xi Jinping had an important telephone conversation with Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa. It was the second telephone conversation between the two state leaders during the COVID-19 pandemic and a strategic communication against the backdrop of a profoundly changing international and regional situation, as well as the economic and social development of the two countries at a critical stage. Over the past two weeks, friends from different walks of life in Sri Lanka have provided positive feedback from different perspectives which has been really enlightening for me. I would also like to share my take on this special conversation. First, it is essential to maintain regular interactions at the highest level of the two countries during the COVID-19 pandemic. In the face of the serious challenges posed by the pandemic, the two Presidents twice had in-depth and in-depth telephone conversations, reaching a broad consensus and strategically guiding the future development of our bilateral relations. The two sides reconfirmed a state visit to China by President Rajapaksa as soon as the pandemic situation allows. Later this month, the two presidents plan to virtually attend the annual Boao Forum for Asia conference together. In the coming weeks, we also expect a series of high-level visits between the two countries, which I believe would greatly enhance mutual political trust, broaden areas of cooperation and deepen the development of our bilateral relations. Second, China-Sri Lanka cooperation is based on the alignment of respective strategies. In their recent telephone conversation, President Gotabaya once again expressed his strong willingness to learn from the Chinese Communist Party about his experience of governance, especially how to align Sri Lanka’s “ Samaga Pilisandara game ” with “ “ targeted poverty reduction ” and the “ rural vitalization strategy ”. of China, and to align the “prospects for prosperity and splendor” with the high-quality construction of the Belt and Road initiative. President Xi Jinping responded positively to his Sri Lankan counterpart and agreed that China and Sri Lanka should learn from each other at the system and governance levels to overcome the challenges of the post-epidemic era. Qi Zhenhong, Chinese Ambassador to Sri Lanka Third, China keeps its word and does what it says. On the second day of the telephone conversation between the two heads of state, the Sri Lankan Airlines cargo plane left for Beijing. On the third day, 600,000 doses of Sinopharm vaccine donated by China arrived in Colombo. In addition, major cooperation projects to which the leaders of the two countries are paying special attention, including another USD 500 million financial facility granted by the China Development Bank, the National Nephrology Hospital and the International Financial Center of the port city of Colombo, have been commissioned or will soon achieve tangible results, which increasingly bring tangible results to the Sri Lankan people. Fourth, multilateral cooperation has become a new highlight of Sino-Sri Lankan relations. This year marks the 50th anniversary of China’s restoration of its legal seat at the United Nations, and President Xi Jinping stressed during the telephone conversation that “China will never forget Sri Lanka’s precious support.” At the just concluded 46th session of the United Nations Human Rights Council, China fully supported Sri Lanka, as always, while Sri Lanka made a firm commitment alongside the United Nations. China and dozens of other countries on issues related to Hong Kong and Xinjiang. In various international fora, China stands ready to make continued joint efforts with Sri Lanka to support each other firmly on issues of respective fundamental interests, promote international justice and fairness, and safeguard the common interests of developing countries. The traditional friendship between China and Sri Lanka has stood the test of time and faces many possibilities for further development. On behalf of the Chinese Embassy in Sri Lanka, I am willing to work with friends from all walks of life in Sri Lanka to jointly implement the important consensus reached by President Xi Jinping and President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, firmly promote our exchanges and our cooperation in various fields. , and elevate the China-Sri Lanka strategic cooperation partnership to a new level. FINISH China Cooperation Qi Zhenhong Sri Lanka MENAFN17042021000191011043ID1101933755

