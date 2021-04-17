U.S. counties with more Trump voters less likely to be vaccinated, data shows





(KXAN) – Some counties in some U.S. states are finding they have too much supply of COVID-19 vaccines with too little demand, while others don’t have enough for everyone – and these counties voted to elect president in 2020 has more to do with what you might guess.

While many factors are likely contributing to the availability of vaccines nationwide, the New York Times recently examined vaccine survey and administration data for all U.S. counties, finding states and counties with High concentrations of people who voted for re-election of former President Donald Trump in 2020 are the most likely to have adults who are reluctant to get vaccinated.

Additionally, states with a higher proportion of Trump voters are less likely to have a higher proportion of their populations who have actually been vaccinated, regardless of reluctance.

Examination of the Times data found that the adult vaccination rate was less than 1 in 4 residents in the U.S. counties where Trump beat Biden by a margin of 50 points or more.

Currently, the states with the lowest vaccination rates are Wyoming, Wisconsin, West Virginia, Washington State, and Virginia.

Last week, a Quinnipiac University poll found that 45% of Republicans say they do not intend to be vaccinated against COVID-19, when 50% either planned or did.

Meanwhile, a Monmouth University poll on April 14 found that political affiliation was the main factor in deciding who chooses to be vaccinated. Forty-three percent of Republicans in this poll said they wanted to avoid getting the vaccine, while only 5 percent of Democrats said so.

Overall, according to Monmouth, President Biden receives a majority of approval for his administration’s handling of the pandemic. Sixty-two percent said they did a good job dealing with the emergency, while 31% said they did a poor job.

