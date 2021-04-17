Pakistani PM: Insulting the Prophet of Islam should be the same as denying the Holocaust | Voice of America





ISLAMABAD – Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan urges Western governments to criminalize any insulting remarks against Islam’s Prophet Muhammad and to treat violators the same as those who deny the Holocaust.

Khan spoke on Saturday after violent protests across the country this week by a radical Islamist party demanding the expulsion of the French ambassador for publishing cartoons in France depicting the prophet, an act condemned as blasphemous.

Khan tweeted: Those in the West, including far-right politicians, who deliberately engage in such abuse and hatred under the guise of free speech, clearly lack the moral sense and courage to apologize to the 1.3 billion Muslims for causing this injury.

He also called on Western governments that have banned negative comments about the Holocaust “to use the same standards to penalize those who willfully spread their message of hatred against Muslims by abusing our prophet.”

I also call on Western governments that have banned negative commentary on the Holocaust to use the same standards to penalize those who willfully spread their hateful message against Muslims by abusing our Prophet PBUH.

Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) April 17, 2021

Many European countries have laws that criminalize Holocaust denial, an act of Nazi genocide denial of European Jews, and offenders can end up in jail.

Activists of the radical Islamist party Tehreek-i-Labaik Pakistan protested in the streets on Monday shortly after Pakistani authorities arrested their leader, Saad Rizvi.

Officials defended the arrest, saying Rizvi was planning to march on Islamabad, with thousands of supporters ready to besiege the capital to pressure the government to expel the French ambassador.

Thousands of angry protesters blocked key highways, causing traffic jams, crippling business and daily life for three days in Pakistan. Police attempts to disperse the protesters sparked violent clashes that killed four law enforcement agencies and injured more than 600 others.

The protests were eventually dispersed, but unprecedented direct attacks on police prompted the government on Thursday to ban the TLP for carrying out terrorist attacks against the state.

FILE – A supporter of the Pakistani Islamist political party Tehreek-i-Labaik throws stones at police during a protest against the arrest of its leader in Lahore, Pakistan, April 13, 2021.

Khan defended the TLP ban on Saturday and vehemently rejected suggestions that the move stemmed from international pressure on Pakistan.

Let me make it clear to people at home and abroad: Our government only took action against the TLP under our anti-terrorism law when it challenged the state’s mandate and used street violence. and attacked the public and law enforcement, the Prime Minister wrote on Twitter. No one can be above the law and the Constitution.

TLP leaders recently organized several major street protests, disrupting daily life and business in the country.

Along with protests against France, the extremist group has pressured the Pakistani government not to repeal or reform the country’s harsh blasphemy laws, which critics say are often used to intimidate minorities religious matters and settling personal disputes.

The French urged to leave

France on Thursday advised citizens and businesses to temporarily leave Pakistan, citing serious threats to French interests in the South Asian nation.

Most French nationals, however, reportedly ignored the notice and opted to stay in Pakistan, AFP news agency reported on Saturday.

Pakistani officials insisted that there were no security concerns for foreign nationals in the country.

We are aware of the advice, which appears to be based on their own assessment of the situation, Pakistani Foreign Ministry spokesman Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri said. For its part, the government is taking reinforced measures to maintain public order and prevent any damage to life and property. “

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos