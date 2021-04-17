GOP donors see Ron DeSantis as ‘a nicer version of Trump’





Gov. DeSantis has become one of the best potential candidates among Republicans if Trump passes 2024. Many Republicans are praising the way DeSantis is handling COVID-19 in Florida, according to Politico. “He’s in the first row, if he chooses to run for president,” said conservative donor Art Pope. See more stories on the Insider business page.

Former President Donald Trump continues to hold an iron grip on the Republican Party from his resort town of Mar-a-Lago in Florida, making critical endorsements in races in 2022 and continuing to flirt with a presidential election in 2024.

However, if Trump refuses to run again, GOP Governor Ron DeSantis of Florida is currently well positioned to occupy a conservative space within the party that could catapult him to the 2024 presidential nomination.

At an event in South Carolina last February convened by the Bradley Foundation and filled with conservative donors, DeSantis, who was in attendance, spoke for nearly an hour about his approach to governance, according to Politico.

In the speech, DeSantis detailed his opposition to widespread lockdowns in the Sunshine State.

Last month, in response to President Joe Biden signaling the possibility of additional coronavirus restrictions if people weren’t “vigilant,” DeSantis said any sort of lockdown in his state would be “foolish.”

“This will not happen in the state of Florida,” he said at the time. “We’re going to keep doing what works, but under no circumstances will we be able to entertain anything like this.

Such a speech has made DeSantis a darling in conservative circles, as many donors take a wait-and-see approach to Trump’s future plans for 2024.

Conservative benefactor Art Pope, who chairs the foundation, is a staunch supporter of former Vice President Mike Pence, who also spoke at the conference but highly values ​​DeSantis.

“He’s in the top tier, if he chooses to run for president,” Pope told Politico.

DeSantis, who was a three-term congressman before narrowly winning the 2018 Florida gubernatorial race against former Democratic Mayor of Tallahassee Andrew Gillum, quickly became a visible national figure in the GOP.

The governor is due for re-election in 2022 and major donors across the country are pledging to help his campaign, according to Politico.

In a series of interviews, around two dozen GOP fundraisers told Politico that the 2024 presidential spotlight was increasingly focused on DeSantis.

Don Tapia, who served as ambassador to Jamaica under Trump from September 2019 to January 2021, praised DeSantis’ “independent style” and said the governor “has a major political future within the Republican Party.”

Tapia, who said DeSantis “is a strong candidate that I would really look at” as a 2024 presidential candidate, is expected to host a fundraiser for the governor of Arizona, according to Politico.

At the Republican National Committee’s donors gala in Florida last week, DeSantis was lauded by saying the GOP needs leaders who can fight “New York’s corporate media elite.”

Joanne Zervos, a Republican donor from New York, told Politico that many GOP contributors see DeSantis as “a nicer version of Trump,” with a similar frankness to that of the former president but with less “brutal demeanor. “.

While the early attention can’t hurt DeSantis, the governor still faces his race for re-election next year, where he will face a potentially deadly challenge from the Agriculture Commissioner of the Democratic State, Nikki Fried.

DeSantis is also expected to compete in the same donor universe as many potential 2024 GOP contenders, including Home State Senators Marco Rubio and Rick Scott.

However, as the GOP’s orbit becomes increasingly drawn to Florida, the governor has the potential to attract the lion’s share of donors.

Politico reported that financial lenders were happy with DeSantis’ refusal to shut down businesses for long periods of time.

Venture capital David Blumberg, who moved from San Francisco to the Miami Beach area late last year, has donated more than $ 100,000 to Trump’s 2020 campaign and has met DeSantis several times since. his arrival in the state.

“I admired Governor DeSantis from afar,” Blumberg told Politico. “I got to know him quite well and I got a really good impression of what I saw.”

