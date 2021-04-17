Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin are taking more control of their country. The two leaders now form a strategic partnership.

These efforts put the two in competition with the West and the United States for influence.

Putin has signed a law that allows him to stay in power until at least 2036. At 68, he has been president for over 20 years.

Xi has become one of the most powerful rulers in Communist China since Mao Zedong. Under Xi, the government imprisoned or silenced political opponents, artists and intellectuals. The Beijing government has forcibly suppressed activists in Hong Kong, Tibet and elsewhere. And Xi and his Communist Party have tight control over information.

Xi removed presidential term limits in 2018, allowing him to remain in power. He also did not choose a successor. A man who could have taken his post, Sun Zhengcai, was sentenced to life in prison for corruption.

The Russian government under Putin allows little political dissent. Alexei Navalny is an influential critic of Putin. But he was recently arrested after returning to Russia after receiving medical treatment in Germany. Navalny was recovering from a poisoning he attributes to Putin. The opposition activist was sentenced to more than two years in prison.





Russian interference in the US presidential elections pushed relations with the United States to their lowest level since the end of the Cold War. The Cold War was a time of intense competition between the former Soviet Union and America. US President Joe Biden recently called Putin a killer and announced new economic restrictions on Russia.

Putin tried to build an alliance with Xi to limit the effects of the US restrictions. China has helped Russia with projects like supplying energy to Crimea, an area Russia seized from Ukraine in 2014. It has also replaced Western products in Russia with Chinese products.

The two leaders, however, will have difficulty retaining power. Russia’s economy depends on oil exports and is vulnerable changes in world markets. Western trade restrictions have slowed the Russian economy. Poverty and high unemployment have added to the growing discontent of the Russian population.

The coronavirus health crisis in China appeared to be hurting Xis’ takeover. Last month, the World Health Organization released a report on its findings on how the virus started in China. But China has controlled the virus better than other countries, and Xi has remained popular.

However, the Chinese leader must be sure that his long period in power will not lead to the the excesses years under Mao. Maos brutal The administration led to many reforms in China after his death.





Daniel Blumenthal is the Director of Asian Studies at the American Enterprise Institute. Xi, in his words, knows his people are afraid and to hate Maoism therefore he must also to pretend he is not Mao. Alexander Gabuev works with the Carnegie Moscow Center. He wrote that China helped Russia resist American pressure.

This aid has also enabled Moscow to become more confident elsewhere in the world, from the presence in the Middle East and Africa in support of the Venezuelan diet and interfere in the US elections, he said.

Russia and China are also establishing military ties. Russia has provided China with new military technologies. And the two armies have organized joint exercises. The increased cooperation has made some experts fear that the two traditional rivals will tighten up.

We don’t need it, Putin said in October. But “it is quite possible to imagine it.

Im Caty Weaver.

Vladimir Isachenkov and Ken Moritsugu reported this story for The Associated Press. Dan Novak adapted it for VOA Learning English. Mario Ritter Jr. was the editor.

Words in this story

intellectual– not. – an intelligent person who likes to study and think seriously

successor– not. a person who has a job, position or title after someone else

vulnerable– adj. open to attack, injury or damage

excess- not.- behavior that is considered bad because it goes beyond what is usual, normal, or appropriate

brutal– adj. extremely cruel or harsh

to hate- adj.-to hate (someone or something) a lot

to pretend v. act like something is true when it’s not true

resist– v. – not to be hurt or affected by (something)

confident– adj. confident in behavior or style

diet not. a form of government