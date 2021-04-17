Politics
Leaders of China and Russia draw closer
Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin are taking more control of their country. The two leaders now form a strategic partnership.
These efforts put the two in competition with the West and the United States for influence.
Putin has signed a law that allows him to stay in power until at least 2036. At 68, he has been president for over 20 years.
Xi has become one of the most powerful rulers in Communist China since Mao Zedong. Under Xi, the government imprisoned or silenced political opponents, artists and intellectuals. The Beijing government has forcibly suppressed activists in Hong Kong, Tibet and elsewhere. And Xi and his Communist Party have tight control over information.
Xi removed presidential term limits in 2018, allowing him to remain in power. He also did not choose a successor. A man who could have taken his post, Sun Zhengcai, was sentenced to life in prison for corruption.
The Russian government under Putin allows little political dissent. Alexei Navalny is an influential critic of Putin. But he was recently arrested after returning to Russia after receiving medical treatment in Germany. Navalny was recovering from a poisoning he attributes to Putin. The opposition activist was sentenced to more than two years in prison.
Russian interference in the US presidential elections pushed relations with the United States to their lowest level since the end of the Cold War. The Cold War was a time of intense competition between the former Soviet Union and America. US President Joe Biden recently called Putin a killer and announced new economic restrictions on Russia.
Putin tried to build an alliance with Xi to limit the effects of the US restrictions. China has helped Russia with projects like supplying energy to Crimea, an area Russia seized from Ukraine in 2014. It has also replaced Western products in Russia with Chinese products.
The two leaders, however, will have difficulty retaining power. Russia’s economy depends on oil exports and is vulnerable changes in world markets. Western trade restrictions have slowed the Russian economy. Poverty and high unemployment have added to the growing discontent of the Russian population.
The coronavirus health crisis in China appeared to be hurting Xis’ takeover. Last month, the World Health Organization released a report on its findings on how the virus started in China. But China has controlled the virus better than other countries, and Xi has remained popular.
However, the Chinese leader must be sure that his long period in power will not lead to the the excesses years under Mao. Maos brutal The administration led to many reforms in China after his death.
Daniel Blumenthal is the Director of Asian Studies at the American Enterprise Institute. Xi, in his words, knows his people are afraid and to hate Maoism therefore he must also to pretend he is not Mao. Alexander Gabuev works with the Carnegie Moscow Center. He wrote that China helped Russia resist American pressure.
This aid has also enabled Moscow to become more confident elsewhere in the world, from the presence in the Middle East and Africa in support of the Venezuelan diet and interfere in the US elections, he said.
Russia and China are also establishing military ties. Russia has provided China with new military technologies. And the two armies have organized joint exercises. The increased cooperation has made some experts fear that the two traditional rivals will tighten up.
We don’t need it, Putin said in October. But “it is quite possible to imagine it.
Im Caty Weaver.
Vladimir Isachenkov and Ken Moritsugu reported this story for The Associated Press. Dan Novak adapted it for VOA Learning English. Mario Ritter Jr. was the editor.
__________________________________________________________
Words in this story
intellectual– not. – an intelligent person who likes to study and think seriously
successor– not. a person who has a job, position or title after someone else
vulnerable– adj. open to attack, injury or damage
excess- not.- behavior that is considered bad because it goes beyond what is usual, normal, or appropriate
brutal– adj. extremely cruel or harsh
to hate- adj.-to hate (someone or something) a lot
to pretend v. act like something is true when it’s not true
resist– v. – not to be hurt or affected by (something)
confident– adj. confident in behavior or style
diet not. a form of government
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]