Pak unleashed cyber terror in India even as Dubai peace talks were underway





Over 300 Twitter accounts were being exploited within Pakistan’s geographic boundaries to create a situation of lawlessness during the farmers’ protest. This newspaper accessed the details of such a Twitter account, which has been continuously monitored by Indian intelligence services.

New Delhi: Two days before Republic Day, Delhi Police Special Commissioner (PC) Deependra Pathak, at a press conference, said he had obtained compelling evidence that more than 300 Twitter accounts were being exploited in From the geographical limits of Pakistan created a situation that would spread lawlessness during the farmers’ protest.

All of this was happening even as an Indian team of intelligence operatives were holding secret, sanctioned talks with their Pakistani counterparts in Dubai on how to resolve tensions between the two countries.

The Sunday Guardian accessed details of one such Twitter account, which was continually followed and tagged by members of an Indian intelligence agency. It was the report created by the men of this agency that revealed how the anti-Indian entities in Pakistan were using the farmers’ protest to damage the social fabric of that country.

The claims made in the report are supported by digital evidence, which undoubtedly establishes the origin of the tweets and of the managers, who were part of the team that made up the tweets.

At first, these cyber terrorists created a fake Twitter handle masquerading as an Indian Sikh and this (non-existent) Sikh gentleman became one of the first pseudonyms who started sharing photos and messages with the message. (India is against the Sikhs / Jinnah was right).

The idea behind the use of a fictitious Sikh identity was manifold, officials revealed, denigrating the Sikh community in Common Indian eyes and giving credibility to the Twitter account, as the majority of the protesting farmers were Sikhs .

As expected, once this Sikh gentleman’s tweets were amplified through the efforts of the Pakistans Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) cyber team, Imran Khan Niazithese’s ruling party was used by some Pakistani media. to direct a story, in which one of the topics was how Jinnah was right about the treatment of minorities in India.

The name of this fake Twitter account was Damanjeet Singh, who tweeted with the username @DamanjeetaSingh and praised Jinnah and alleged mistreatment of Sikhs in India. And within hours, because it was re-shared by the official PTI handle and Pakistani public radio, it got over 9,000 retweets and 31,000 likes. The post which had used #IndiaShutDown was picked up by Pakistani news sites such as Voice of Sindh, The Dailymail Pak and Newsupdate.pk as a story.

The same tweet was also re-tweeted by well-known Pakistani influencers like Nazia Rubani and Fiza Batool Gilani, daughter of former Pakistani Prime Minister Yusuf Raza Gilani.

PART 2

Once the manager of Damnjeeta Singh’s Twitter handle became aware that he was being followed and had been identified, he deleted all of his previous messages and changed his name to Voice of Youth Pakistan @ Voice_YP. Voices of Youth Pakistan is still operational and is managed by @TahirMYasin and @IfraAkram. The Twitter account has now become an advocate for Islam.

Finally, on December 24 and 25, on the anniversary of Muhammad Ali Jinnah’s birth, the same message was used by PTI (#JinnahWasRight). The hashtag, posted by a fake Pakistani nickname in the name of a Sikh separatist, along with the screenshot of Damanjeet Singhs’ tweet also followed trends on Pakistani Twitter for two days. The same hash tag has been used by PTI, several Pakistani news channels, the Pakistan Ministry of Information, the Government of Pakistan, and many other prominent Pakistani Twitter accounts.

