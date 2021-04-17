Connect with us

Politics

Greensill-backed finance firm Taulia secured lucrative deal with TfL while Boris Johnson was mayor

Avatar

Published

1 min ago

on

By


Finance firm Taulia, backed by Greensill, secured a lucrative contract with Transport for London while Boris Johnson was Mayor and Lex was Councilor No.10

  • This prompted further calls for a fuller investigation into Greensill’s access to Whitehall
  • It also raises questions about how he was able to profit from his ties to the prime minister.
  • It can be revealed that the contract award process started in December 2015
  • Mr Cameron was Prime Minister and Mr Johnson was Mayor of London, which governs TfL

By Emma Dunkley for Sunday Mail

Published: | Update:

A finance company backed by Lex Greensill negotiated a lucrative deal with Transport for London while Boris Johnson was mayor and the businessman worked as a councilor at No 10.

The new revelation about government contracts linked to Mr Greensill and his collapsed lending firm last night sparked new calls for further investigation into the Australian financier’s access to Whitehall and how he was able to benefit from it. his ties to David Cameron and other personalities.

The Mail on Sunday can reveal that the process of awarding the potential multi-million pound contract began in December 2015 when Mr Cameron was Prime Minister and Mr Johnson was Mayor of London, a post which governs TfL .

Mr Greensill then appointed Mr Cameron as a paid advisor, granting him stock options worth over € 40 million.

A finance company backed by Lex Greensill (pictured) negotiated a lucrative deal with Transport for London as Boris Johnson was mayor and the businessman worked as a councilor at No 10

Government documents show that TfL handed over a supplier payment contract to the US company Taulia, which was funded only by Greensill Capital at the time.

This meant that Greensill would receive a fee for paying suppliers earlier.

However, the contract was never used and was terminated in 2019 after only one supplier signed up. It is understood that a tax of 150,000 was still paid to Taulia.

Last night Dame Margaret Hodge, former Chair of the Public Accounts Committee, said: ‘Greensill’s relationship with the public sector is murky and open to many questions.

“This is why the relationship between the company and politicians, civil servants and the public sector must be the subject of a thorough, total and complete investigation.”

The Mail on Sunday can reveal that the process of awarding the potentially millions of pounds contract began in December 2015 when Mr Cameron was Prime Minister and Mr Johnson (pictured) was Mayor of London, a post which governs TfL.

The Mail on Sunday can reveal that the process of awarding the potentially millions of pounds contract began in December 2015 when Mr Cameron was Prime Minister and Mr Johnson (pictured) was Mayor of London, a post which governs TfL.

A spokesperson for TfL said: “ In December 2015, when the former mayor was in office, TfL put out a tender for a supplier to provide an early payment solution, which would allow its channel global supply to be paid sooner, at an affordable rate. of finance.

“No minister or government official was involved in the procurement, supplier selection or contract award.

“The former mayor played no role in this deal.”

Mr Johnson last week announced an investigation into the government’s use of supply chain finance linked to Greensill.

The National Audit Office is also investigating Greensill Capital’s involvement in the government’s pandemic loan program, including how it was accredited to participate.

Greensill Capital and Taulia declined to comment. The Cabinet Office said the contract was “fully executed by TfL”.

Publicity

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos



picture credit

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: