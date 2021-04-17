Greensill-backed finance firm Taulia secured lucrative deal with TfL while Boris Johnson was mayor

A finance company backed by Lex Greensill negotiated a lucrative deal with Transport for London while Boris Johnson was mayor and the businessman worked as a councilor at No 10.

The new revelation about government contracts linked to Mr Greensill and his collapsed lending firm last night sparked new calls for further investigation into the Australian financier’s access to Whitehall and how he was able to benefit from it. his ties to David Cameron and other personalities.

The Mail on Sunday can reveal that the process of awarding the potential multi-million pound contract began in December 2015 when Mr Cameron was Prime Minister and Mr Johnson was Mayor of London, a post which governs TfL .

Mr Greensill then appointed Mr Cameron as a paid advisor, granting him stock options worth over € 40 million.

Government documents show that TfL handed over a supplier payment contract to the US company Taulia, which was funded only by Greensill Capital at the time.

This meant that Greensill would receive a fee for paying suppliers earlier.

However, the contract was never used and was terminated in 2019 after only one supplier signed up. It is understood that a tax of 150,000 was still paid to Taulia.

Last night Dame Margaret Hodge, former Chair of the Public Accounts Committee, said: ‘Greensill’s relationship with the public sector is murky and open to many questions.

“This is why the relationship between the company and politicians, civil servants and the public sector must be the subject of a thorough, total and complete investigation.”

A spokesperson for TfL said: “ In December 2015, when the former mayor was in office, TfL put out a tender for a supplier to provide an early payment solution, which would allow its channel global supply to be paid sooner, at an affordable rate. of finance.

“No minister or government official was involved in the procurement, supplier selection or contract award.

“The former mayor played no role in this deal.”

Mr Johnson last week announced an investigation into the government’s use of supply chain finance linked to Greensill.

The National Audit Office is also investigating Greensill Capital’s involvement in the government’s pandemic loan program, including how it was accredited to participate.

Greensill Capital and Taulia declined to comment. The Cabinet Office said the contract was “fully executed by TfL”.