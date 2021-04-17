The 2020 election still hangs over the Supreme Court





So far, judges have denied multiple requests to immerse themselves in one of the most contentious elections in history, denying petitions from then-President Donald Trump and other Republicans seeking to overturn the outcome of the elections in several states won by Biden.

But at their closed-door conference on Friday, the judges discussed a case that has remained on the register since just after the election, brought by a former GOP congressional candidate over a state Supreme Court ruling that allowed for an extension of voting deadlines amid the pandemic. .

Trump’s name is not on the case and the court’s action would not impact the latest election. But surely the judges know that if they commit now, even with a promise to look to future elections, the former president would likely associate their action with his own downfall.

“With the election finally settled, the judges might think the time has come to deal with the matter, although they would certainly prefer to do so in a case where the word ‘Trump’ would not have to be spoken and Give the former president more fodder to advance the false claim that he actually won the election, ”said electoral law expert Richard L. Hasen of the University of California, Irvine School of Law.

It was a hotly debated issue in the weeks before and after the election, as some Republicans accused state courts of not having the final say on their state’s voting rules. The argument is that the Constitution gives the state legislature – not the governor or state courts – the final say on elections and how states choose voters. Critics of the so-called “independent state legislature” doctrine say that “legislature” is a broad term encompassing committees endowed with legislative powers by the state constitution.

After the election, Trump invited the leaders of the Pennsylvania legislature to the White House as he continued to unsubstantially claim that widespread electoral fraud had occurred, although no court agreed. Biden won the state by about 82,000 votes.

Although the court never entered the elections, on February 22 three judges, Clarence Thomas, Samuel Alito and Neil Gorsuch, expressed their dissent when their colleagues refused to take up similar cases regarding the same ruling by the Supreme Court of Pennsylvania.

The cases, Alito said, present “an important and recurring constitutional issue” that should be decided. “Now the elections are over and there is no reason to refuse to speak out on the important question these cases pose,” he added. And while Judge Brett Kavanaugh sided with the Conservatives at the start of the conflict, neither he nor Amy Coney Barrett provided the necessary vote last winter.

“A majority of Supreme Court justices may well believe that state legislatures have extraordinary power when it comes to setting the rules for federal elections, even if that means overriding the state supreme courts that rely on them. on state constitutions to limit legislative power, ”Hasen said. “It would be a remarkable change in electoral power in the states.”

Republicans have claimed state legislatures have been left out of the rule-making process for federal elections.

The case is brought by former Republican congressional candidate Jim Bognet and four individual voters who argued the state’s High Court overstepped its authority when it ordered the expansion amid the pandemic.

In court documents, they make it clear that the case is looking to the future – not meant to impact the latest elections, but the future challenges ahead. But there are times when the former president is still bitter that the Supreme Court did not intervene in the results of the reversed election, raising the possibility that if the court agrees to take up the case, Trump will react again to restart the battles in the 2020 elections.

The U.S. 3rd Circuit Court of Appeals dismissed the case, ruling that the challengers did not have a legal right to bring the case. The challengers are asking the Supreme Court to overturn the ruling and declare that the Pennsylvania Supreme Court usurped the authority of the Pennsylvania General Assembly when it changed the voting rules prescribed by the legislature.

“This case offers the court an opportunity to resolve these issues in an orderly fashion over a full briefing and discussion, rather than the ‘side role’ under the time constraints of an ongoing election,” said David Thompson, a lawyer from Bognet. in court documents.

The Constitution places the power to set the rules of federal elections in the hands of “state legislatures – not … state judges, state governors, or other state officials.” Thompson argued. He said the Pennsylvania Supreme Court had “rewritten” the election deadlines. In addition to the constitutional question, Thompson is also asking judges to make a final decision on which parties have the legal right to bring such challenges and to reconsider the circumstances under which the courts should step in even if the case approaches elections.

“Although Election Day has passed, the disputes around these issues are not going away,” Thompson said.

Don Verrilli, who served as Solicitor General under the Obama administration, represents the Democratic National Committee which is one of the parties to the case.

“Because this election is now fully over and the remedy in question had no effect on the results of the federal election,” Verrilli argued, the challenge is moot. He said that if the court were to intervene now, it would issue an “advisory opinion” on the conduct of future elections “and noted that the court has already refused to hear other cases concerning the same Supreme Court decision. from Pennsylvania.

“This tribunal,” said Verrilli, “does not have the power to settle abstract legal questions which do not involve any real case or controversy.”

Robert Wiygul, representing the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, told judges they shouldn’t intervene. He said the state’s High Court responded amid the pandemic and severe postal service delays to end the possible disenfranchisement of Pennsylvania voters. Additionally, he said, the total number of ballots the petitioners are contesting is less than the margin of victory in each of the Pennsylvania federal races and the total certified votes did not include the ballots. contested.

Wiygul wrote: “The election is over.”





