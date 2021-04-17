Shaukat Tarin sworn in as new finance minister





Former Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) lawmaker Shaukat Tarin was sworn in as the country’s new finance minister on Saturday in a presidential ceremony.

President Dr Arif Alvi was sworn in.

On April 16, Prime Minister Imran Khan appointed former PPP Senator Shaukat Tarin as finance minister in another cabinet reshuffle in the third year of the PTI-led government.

Tarin had also been Minister of Finance in the cabinet of former Prime Minister Yousaf Raza Gilani from 2009 to 2010.

Tarin replaced the recently appointed PTI finance minister, Hammad Azhar, who was entrusted with the energy portfolio.

Before Hammad’s brief stint, former PPP financial czar Abdul Hafeez Shaikh was finance minister before being unceremoniously sacked last month – this too when the prime minister said the economy was in good shape. way for recovery.

In other major changes, the Prime Minister swapped the portfolios of science and information ministries between Fawad Chaudhry and Shibli Faraz. Fawad was appointed government spokesperson for the second time.

Shibli, who was Minister of Information before his term as a senator ended in March, was given the portfolio of the Ministry of Science and Technology.

In addition, PM Imran appointed Khusro Bakhtiar the Minister of Industries and Production.

