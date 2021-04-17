PM Modi gives peace a chance





Prime Minister Narendra Modi has never shied away from going the extra mile in his efforts to secure border peace. Whether with Pakistan or with China, the door has always been kept open for a settlement that respects India’s concerns while maintaining the status quo. India is not seeking additional territory, nor is the country willing to cede any of the land it holds, which itself has been reduced following unprovoked aggression by two of its neighbors. In a clear message to the Pakistani people that India is not seeking a disintegrated but prosperous Pakistan, Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee even made a pilgrimage in 1999 to the place that commemorates the principles underlying the founding of a country based on religion as a source of division within the population. Such a gesture was born from the desire of the first Indian Prime Minister of the BJP to be the architect of a lasting peace between the neighbors of the subcontinent with Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif. Unfortunately, the visit was attended by Kargil, when elements of the Pakistani army occupied places that had been evacuated for the winter by the Indian side, convinced that Islamabad was sincere about peace. Whether the politicians who held official power in Pakistan were interested in peace or not remains a matter of debate, but what is clear is that the Pakistani military was loath to resist the only lever it had. to extract resources from the Pakistani people. It was the fable that India intended to occupy Pakistan by force and that the only way to prevent such a calamity from happening was to pour money into the army and, d ‘in a smaller way, in the navy and the air force. Of course, much of this expense ended up in the personal accounts of senior military commanders, their friends and family. As for Nawaz Sharif, he was soon removed by the army, and the real rulers of Pakistan, the army corps commanders, installed the dismissed Chief of Staff, General Pervez Musharraf, as new CEO of Pakistan. Although it was Musharraf who organized Kargil’s betrayal, Prime Minister Vajpayee did everything possible to withdraw his status as an international pariah by inviting Pakistan’s military dictator to Agra for peace talks, which of course were unsuccessful. . The relentless search for peace with Pakistan that characterized Vajpayee played a role in many BJP supporters staying at home during the 2004 elections, causing the government to lose its majority in Lok Sabha’s polls.

The president of the AICC, Sonia Gandhi, chose Manmohan Singh as Prime Minister, certain that he would respond to the instructions given by her, which he was. The unleashed Manmohan Singh might have been a formidable leader, given the mild-mannered economics professor’s extraordinary range of talents, but he wasn’t. Her own Council of Ministers ignored her, aware that the authority was in the hands of the PC (President of Congress), as Sonia Gandhi was called to the upper echelons of the party she had long dominated and still does.

While searching. Engaging Pakistan in a search for peace that has long proved elusive if not illusory carries a substantial political risk for Prime Minister Modi. The BJPs improved their performance in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls thanks in large part to Modi’s boldness in endorsing Balakot’s strike deep in Pakistan. This solidified the image of the Prime Minister as a strong and decisive leader who would put all the nerve to the test to ensure the safety of the 1.3 billion people of India against the depredations of Pakistan and his boss. , the People’s Republic of China. The need to escape the blacklist at the Financial Action Task Force meeting is what resulted in accommodating and cooing rumors, even by elements in Pakistan who spend considerable time every day planning terrorist strikes against India.

It is clear from media reports that another effort is underway for India to seek a modus vivendi with Pakistan. Such measures are despite the fact that the bounty paid to Pakistan by China is based on the value of the former as a means to contain India in Southeast Asia and to constrain the economic development of the country so that he never poses a challenge to China. Unit sabotage and attacks on power grids are part of the arsenal of tools used by the Sino-Pak alliance to prevent India from advancing its ambitious agenda to meet the $ 5 trillion target of GDP by 2024. Modi hai toh mumkin hai is the cry, and the world is watching India’s performance in the economic sphere. Businesses and countries keen to disassociate themselves from the PRC are considering India as an alternative, especially now that the Prime Minister has started the process of simplifying laws and procedures to remove the arbitrariness and savage punishments of the past. These provisions and their abuse by corrupt elements of the bureaucracy have long been obstacles to India’s development, and the Prime Minister is swiftly working to remove them. The fact that Modi is still willing to seek a peaceful settlement with Pakistan on the outstanding issues shows the Prime Minister’s desire for peace. This reflects his admiration for Mahatma Gandhi, who fought all his life for peace and non-violence.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos